Google has removed military systems and facilities of the Armed Forces from its maps
Ukraine
Google has removed military systems and facilities of the Armed Forces from its maps

Center for Countering Disinformation of Ukraine
Google has removed military systems and facilities of the Armed Forces from its maps
The American company Google has corrected the situation with its maps. Now Ukrainian military facilities and systems are not displayed on them.

  • Military facilities and systems of the Armed Forces are no longer displayed on Google Maps.
  • Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for countering disinformation at the NSDC, announced the correction of the situation.
  • After Ukraine's appeal, Google representatives solved the problem with the display of military systems on map services.
  • Google said the satellite images of military infrastructure were known and came from publicly available sources.
  • The company is in constant contact with Ukrainian officials to resolve similar issues.

Google no longer shows Ukrainian military systems and facilities on its maps

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Combating Disinformation at the NSDC, reported this.

Google fixed the situation with maps. Military objects and systems are no longer displayed. In the future, everything will be ok, - Andriy Kovalenko said.

What preceded it

On November 3, it became known that Google "highlighted" Ukrainian positions on maps. In particular, the pictures showed the deployment of military systems of our military.

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Combating Disinformation (CCP) at the NSDC, announced this.

Google displays updated images on the maps showing the location of our military systems (I will not elaborate), he noted.

Ukraine turned to the Google office to rectify the situation.

As Kovalenko later reported, Google representatives contacted the Ukrainian side to resolve the problem with pictures of military systems placement.

Google later reported that the satellite images of the defense infrastructure were allegedly taken more than a year ago and come from publicly available sources.

These satellite images were taken over a year ago and come from publicly available sources - we deliberately do not publish the latest images of war zones. We take such requests very seriously and are in constant contact with Ukrainian officials, Google said .

