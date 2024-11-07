Google has removed military systems and facilities of the Armed Forces from its maps

The American company Google has corrected the situation with its maps. Now Ukrainian military facilities and systems are not displayed on them.
Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Combating Disinformation at the NSDC, reported this.
What preceded it
On November 3, it became known that Google "highlighted" Ukrainian positions on maps. In particular, the pictures showed the deployment of military systems of our military.
Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Combating Disinformation (CCP) at the NSDC, announced this.
Ukraine turned to the Google office to rectify the situation.
As Kovalenko later reported, Google representatives contacted the Ukrainian side to resolve the problem with pictures of military systems placement.
Google later reported that the satellite images of the defense infrastructure were allegedly taken more than a year ago and come from publicly available sources.
