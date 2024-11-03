Google has shown on maps the location of the military systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine — what is happening

Google "highlighted" Ukrainian positions on the maps. In particular, the pictures showed the deployment of military systems of our military.
Google has "highlighted" the location of Ukrainian military systems on maps
Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Combating Disinformation (CCP) at the NSDC, announced this.
Ukraine turned to the Google office to rectify the situation.
As Kovalenko later reported, Google representatives contacted the Ukrainian side to resolve the problem with pictures of military systems placement.
Meta has blocked Russian propaganda media on its platforms
As noted, this decision is a significant strengthening of Meta's measures against Russian state media.
Previously, the restrictions only applied to blocking ads and reducing the reach of posts. RT, Rossiya Segodnya and other related organizations will now be completely banned from all Meta platforms, including Instagram, WhatsApp and Threads.
The ban came after the US charged two RT employees with money laundering and trying to influence the 2024 election.
US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken urged other countries to consider RT a tool of Russian intelligence operations. RT responded to the allegations, calling them an attempt to obstruct their journalistic activities.
