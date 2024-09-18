There are problems with Google Maps navigation in Russian-occupied Crimea. What happened

The Crimean Tatar Resource Center reports about failures in Google Maps navigation on the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea. Residents of the peninsula complain about incorrect work and the laying of incorrect routes.

There are problems with Google Maps navigation in Crimea

The service does not work properly, users complain about crashes and incorrect routes.

People who have to travel every day and tourists suffer the most from this.

It is not known what caused the failures. There is a version that technical problems are related to interruptions in the operation of the communication infrastructure or technical limitations.

In Crimea, it is not the first time that they have encountered technical difficulties when using global services.

The Crimean Tatar Resource Center does not rule out that access to the service may be specifically restricted by the occupation authorities.

In the conditions of the occupation of Crimea, many global services face technical difficulties or deliberate restrictions on access, which only worsens the quality of life of local residents. Against the background of the general isolation of Crimea from world technologies, these problems can only deepen. Share

Internet and mobile communication failures in Crimea

On the peninsula, problems often arise not only with global services, but also with mobile communication and the Internet.

There is a possibility that the occupying authorities are deliberately disconnecting residents from the network.