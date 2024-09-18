There are problems with Google Maps navigation in Russian-occupied Crimea. What happened

The Crimean Tatar Resource Center reports about failures in Google Maps navigation on the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea. Residents of the peninsula complain about incorrect work and the laying of incorrect routes.
The service does not work properly, users complain about crashes and incorrect routes.
People who have to travel every day and tourists suffer the most from this.
It is not known what caused the failures. There is a version that technical problems are related to interruptions in the operation of the communication infrastructure or technical limitations.
In Crimea, it is not the first time that they have encountered technical difficulties when using global services.
The Crimean Tatar Resource Center does not rule out that access to the service may be specifically restricted by the occupation authorities.
Internet and mobile communication failures in Crimea
On the peninsula, problems often arise not only with global services, but also with mobile communication and the Internet.
There is a possibility that the occupying authorities are deliberately disconnecting residents from the network.
On the night of September 9-10, the mobile Internet disappeared, and residents were warned that there will be many failures in the near future. The occupation authorities reported on the alleged renewal of the infrastructure.
