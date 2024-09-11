Crimea is Ukraine. Erdogan addressed the participants of the Crimean Platform summit

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on September 11 that the return of Crimea to Ukraine is a requirement of international law. He confirmed his support for state sovereignty in a video message to the participants of the Crimean Platform summit.

Turkey continues to support the territorial integrity of Ukraine, its sovereignty and independence.

Our support for the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine remains unchanged. The return of Crimea to Ukraine is a requirement of international law. Recep Tayyip Erdogan President of Turkey

The suffering of the Crimean Tatars after their deportation 80 years ago has deepened even more after the annexation of Crimea in 2014. However, they have the right to live happily and safely in their homeland, the Turkish president said.

Erdogan also spoke about the end of the war. In his opinion, peace should be on fair terms for Ukraine, and the country should preserve its territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence.

I hope that our work within the framework of the platform will contribute to international efforts to achieve peace in Crimea, Ukraine and our region, said Erdogan. Share

The Summit of the Crimean Platform will be held on September 11 in Kyiv

This is already the fourth official international meeting within the framework of the mechanism created for the return of the peninsula to Ukraine.

The summit is held in the Ukrainian capital. Earlier, the speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk said that the event will be held in Latvia.

The opening of the Memorial to the Victims of the Genocide of the Crimean Tatar People is dedicated to the fourth summit of the Crimean Platform.