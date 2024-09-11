On September 11, at the opening of the fourth summit of the Crimean Platform, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stated that it was after the annexation of Crimea in 2014 that Europe became a target for Russia. Only the victory of Ukraine will become a truly reliable peace.
Points of attention
- Ukraine is supported on the way to a reliable peace by the efforts of the Crimean platform and diplomatic initiatives.
- Russian aggression requires a response in the restoration of international law and the return of historical territories.
- The efforts of Ukrainians and cooperation with international partners stimulate Russia to return to reality and restore peace in the region.
- The Summit of the Crimean Platform in the Ukrainian capital brought together more than 60 representatives from various countries and international organizations.
- The initiative of the Crimean Platform helps to strengthen global attention to the problem of the occupation of Crimea and support Ukraine on the way to peace and justice.
Zelenskyy spoke at the summit of the Crimean Platform
The head of state said that it was the Crimean platform that was able to attract the attention of the international community to the issue of the return of the peninsula to Ukraine.
In 2014, the aggression of the Russian Federation began against Ukraine and against the way of life that unites European nations.
Diplomatic efforts and resistance of Ukrainians force Russia to return to reality. The head of state emphasized that it is important to restore justice and return peace to Ukraine.
Zelenskyy thanked Latvia, Lithuania and Croatia for their help in confronting Russian aggression.
The Summit of the Crimean Platform was held in Kyiv on September 11
In 2024, the fourth summit of the Crimean Platform took place. It was held in the Ukrainian capital and brought together more than 60 representatives from various countries and international organizations.
The summit was attended by Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausieda, Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković and Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silinja.
The mechanism of the Crimean platform was launched back in 2021. He has an office in Kyiv, which is open all the time.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-