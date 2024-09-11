Ukraine's victory will be a truly reliable peace — Zelenskyy at the summit of the Crimean Platform

On September 11, at the opening of the fourth summit of the Crimean Platform, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stated that it was after the annexation of Crimea in 2014 that Europe became a target for Russia. Only the victory of Ukraine will become a truly reliable peace.

Zelenskyy spoke at the summit of the Crimean Platform

The head of state said that it was the Crimean platform that was able to attract the attention of the international community to the issue of the return of the peninsula to Ukraine.

Today, we are holding in Ukraine the fourth Summit of the Crimean Platform — our special state institution, which was able to return and strengthen global attention to the Russian occupation of our Crimea. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

In 2014, the aggression of the Russian Federation began against Ukraine and against the way of life that unites European nations.

Europe became a target for Russia precisely when, in the fourteenth year, Putin thought that he could afford to steal our Crimea , Zelenskyy said. Share

Diplomatic efforts and resistance of Ukrainians force Russia to return to reality. The head of state emphasized that it is important to restore justice and return peace to Ukraine.

We are now, in particular, thanks to the Crimean platform, thanks to all our diplomatic efforts, thanks to the resistance of our people, our soldiers, absolutely clearly forcing Russia to reality, namely, to international law, to the power of world solidarity, as well as to the need to restore full justice for Ukraine and in the end — reliable peace for our entire land, for all our people, — said Zelenskyy. Share

Zelenskyy thanked Latvia, Lithuania and Croatia for their help in confronting Russian aggression.

The Summit of the Crimean Platform was held in Kyiv on September 11

In 2024, the fourth summit of the Crimean Platform took place. It was held in the Ukrainian capital and brought together more than 60 representatives from various countries and international organizations.

The summit was attended by Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausieda, Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković and Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silinja.

The mechanism of the Crimean platform was launched back in 2021. He has an office in Kyiv, which is open all the time.