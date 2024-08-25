The Russian Federation confiscated more than 100 million dollars from Google for spreading propaganda in Ukraine

Russian authorities confiscated more than 100 million dollars from Google intended to finance war propaganda against Ukraine.

The Kremlin confiscated funds from Google for propaganda channels of the Russian Federation

As the publication notes, in 2022 bailiffs withdrew these funds from Google's accounts in Russia, which led to the bankruptcy of the company's local division.

The collected money was given to Russian TV channels, such as RT and Tsargrad, to support Kremlin propaganda.

Google claims that the actual amount owed was significantly less than the amount withdrawn. In response, the company filed lawsuits against RT, Tsargrad TV and NFPT in the US and UK, trying to block these media outlets from claiming its assets in other countries.

Russian courts have ruled that Google must pay Tsargrad 32.8 billion rubles (about £273 million), but that amount could rise due to daily fines. Share

It is currently known that Google accuses Russian courts of deliberately applying unfair sanctions and fines to punish the company for complying with international sanctions.

GUR warns of Russia's new anti-Ukrainian campaign in Europe

New propaganda operations that Russia is preparing to conduct in European countries are directed against Ukrainian refugees. The goal is to convince people who left the country because of the war not to return.

Skibitsky said this during a discussion within the project "New Country" "Justice as one of the main tools of state development".

He said that Russia is already taking appropriate measures, for example, on the territory of Italy, where it uses its accomplices, so-called journalists from the Ukrainian occupied territory, to justify the genocidal war against Ukraine.

Also, the representative of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine emphasized that the Russians are very actively working with our citizens who left for European countries because of the war started by Russia.