Greece will supply gas to Ukraine

On November 16, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that Ukraine had agreed on another gas supply corridor with the Greek government.

Ukraine and Greece have agreed on gas supplies

We are not wasting a single day for our country, as of today we have already prepared an agreement with Greece on gas for Ukraine. This will be another direction of gas supply — to secure gas import routes for Ukraine as much as possible for the winter. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

As the head of state confirmed, agreements were also reached on financing gas imports.

This will make it possible to cover the need for almost 2 billion euros in gas imports to compensate for losses in Ukrainian production due to Russian strikes.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has allocated money to finance imports.

Our European partners are helping, European banks are helping — under the guarantees of the European Commission, Ukrainian banks are also helping, Norway is helping, active work is also ongoing with American partners — there will be full financing. We are creating ample opportunities for supplies in the winter, — emphasized Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Head of State expressed gratitude to all of Ukraine's allies who continue to assist against the backdrop of Russian aggression.