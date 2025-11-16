Greece will supply gas to Ukraine

On November 16, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that Ukraine had agreed on another gas supply corridor with the Greek government.
Points of attention
- President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed gratitude to all allies aiding Ukraine in ensuring energy security.
- The efforts aim at creating ample opportunities for gas supplies in the winter to compensate for losses in Ukrainian production due to Russian strikes.
Ukraine and Greece have agreed on gas supplies
As the head of state confirmed, agreements were also reached on financing gas imports.
This will make it possible to cover the need for almost 2 billion euros in gas imports to compensate for losses in Ukrainian production due to Russian strikes.
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has allocated money to finance imports.
The Head of State expressed gratitude to all of Ukraine's allies who continue to assist against the backdrop of Russian aggression.
