Guerrillas penetrated the territory of one of the key oil depots of the Russian Federation in Crimea
Oil depot of the Russian Federation in Dzhankoy
Source:  online.ua

"Atesh" partisans penetrated the territory of one of the most protected oil depots of the criminal army of the Russian Federation in the occupied Crimea.

What is known about one of the most protected oil depots of the Russian Federation in the occupied Crimea

It is noted that partisans have been monitoring one of the largest oil depots used by the occupation army of the Russian Federation in Dzhankoya for several months.

"For many months, starting from the end of last year, our agents conducted reconnaissance and surveillance of the oil depot in Dzhankoya," Atesh reports.

In particular, the partisans managed to establish logistical routes and equipment used by the Russian occupiers to transport oil products from the Dzhankoya oil depot.

The territory of the oil depot is fenced, it is constantly patrolled and dozens of cameras are located around the entire perimeter.

They are installed both in prominent places and in points for hidden video recording, which demonstrates how much the occupiers value this object, — emphasizes in "Atesh".

It is noted that the partisans have already handed over all the collected information to the Ukrainian military.

What is known about the latest incidents with "cotton" in Crimea

Crimean Telegram channels report that on the night of April 28, a number of powerful explosions were heard in the territory of Crimea occupied by Russia.

It is noted that at least 10 powerful explosions were recorded in the Razdolnensky district, which borders Dzhankoyskyi in the north of Crimea.

According to local residents, their windows shook from the explosions.

The sounds of explosions were also reported in Dzhankoy and Dzhankoy district.

Russian mass media report that at night the enemy attacked air defense units on Cape Tarkhankut with ATACMS missiles, previously with a cluster warhead.

It is interesting that the Russians have warned that the shelling may intensify.

