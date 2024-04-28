"Atesh" partisans penetrated the territory of one of the most protected oil depots of the criminal army of the Russian Federation in the occupied Crimea.
What is known about one of the most protected oil depots of the Russian Federation in the occupied Crimea
It is noted that partisans have been monitoring one of the largest oil depots used by the occupation army of the Russian Federation in Dzhankoya for several months.
In particular, the partisans managed to establish logistical routes and equipment used by the Russian occupiers to transport oil products from the Dzhankoya oil depot.
The territory of the oil depot is fenced, it is constantly patrolled and dozens of cameras are located around the entire perimeter.
It is noted that the partisans have already handed over all the collected information to the Ukrainian military.
What is known about the latest incidents with "cotton" in Crimea
Crimean Telegram channels report that on the night of April 28, a number of powerful explosions were heard in the territory of Crimea occupied by Russia.
It is noted that at least 10 powerful explosions were recorded in the Razdolnensky district, which borders Dzhankoyskyi in the north of Crimea.
According to local residents, their windows shook from the explosions.
The sounds of explosions were also reported in Dzhankoy and Dzhankoy district.
Russian mass media report that at night the enemy attacked air defense units on Cape Tarkhankut with ATACMS missiles, previously with a cluster warhead.
It is interesting that the Russians have warned that the shelling may intensify.
