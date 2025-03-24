He corrected Russia's missile and bomb attacks on Kharkiv — law enforcement officers detained an FSB agent
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

He corrected Russia's missile and bomb attacks on Kharkiv — law enforcement officers detained an FSB agent

Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)
SSU
Читати українською

The security service has detained another FSB agent who was operating in Kharkiv. The attacker was preparing explosives to carry out terrorist attacks and coordinating the aggressor's rocket and bomb strikes on the regional center.

Points of attention

  • The security service in Kharkiv has successfully detained an FSB agent who was planning terrorist attacks and coordinating aggressor's rocket and bomb strikes in the region.
  • The detained 24-year-old suspect was actively involved in scouting defense enterprises and obtaining enemy geolocations to facilitate attacks on Kharkiv.
  • The agent communicated with the FSB through an anonymous chat on a mobile phone and was apprehended before executing any attacks.

SSU detained another FSB agent in Kharkiv

The suspect turned out to be a 24-year-old unemployed Kharkiv resident who came to the attention of the FSB on Telegram channels where he published pro-Kremlin comments.

After recruitment, he received from the occupiers the geolocation of enemy caches with components for the SVP, supplemented them with telephones and explosives, and placed them in new hiding places.

In addition, the agent scouted the addresses of defense enterprises, in particular companies manufacturing and repairing combat drones.

To obtain information, the traitor asked his acquaintances during everyday conversations, and then conducted additional reconnaissance near the "necessary" object.

The enemy planned to use the corresponding coordinates to prepare a new series of air strikes on Kharkiv.

During a search of the detainee's residence, a mobile phone with an anonymous chat in the messenger through which he contacted the FSB was seized.

Based on the evidence collected, investigators from the Security Service informed him of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

  • Part 2 of Article 111 (treason committed under martial law);

  • Part 1 of Article 263 (illegal acquisition and storage of an explosive device).

The perpetrator is currently being held without bail. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia was preparing attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities — SSU detained two GRU agents
Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)
SSU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
SSU exposes Russian FSB "mole" in State Space Agency
Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)
The SBU conducted a new successful special operation

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?