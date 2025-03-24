He corrected Russia's missile and bomb attacks on Kharkiv — law enforcement officers detained an FSB agent

The security service has detained another FSB agent who was operating in Kharkiv. The attacker was preparing explosives to carry out terrorist attacks and coordinating the aggressor's rocket and bomb strikes on the regional center.

SSU detained another FSB agent in Kharkiv

The suspect turned out to be a 24-year-old unemployed Kharkiv resident who came to the attention of the FSB on Telegram channels where he published pro-Kremlin comments.

After recruitment, he received from the occupiers the geolocation of enemy caches with components for the SVP, supplemented them with telephones and explosives, and placed them in new hiding places.

In addition, the agent scouted the addresses of defense enterprises, in particular companies manufacturing and repairing combat drones.

To obtain information, the traitor asked his acquaintances during everyday conversations, and then conducted additional reconnaissance near the "necessary" object. Share

The enemy planned to use the corresponding coordinates to prepare a new series of air strikes on Kharkiv.

During a search of the detainee's residence, a mobile phone with an anonymous chat in the messenger through which he contacted the FSB was seized.

Based on the evidence collected, investigators from the Security Service informed him of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 2 of Article 111 (treason committed under martial law);

Part 1 of Article 263 (illegal acquisition and storage of an explosive device).

The perpetrator is currently being held without bail. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.