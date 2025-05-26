"He feels complete impunity". Zelenskyy called on the world to increase pressure on Russia

The Russian army used the largest number of drones against Ukraine since the start of the full-scale war last night. This demonstrates the Russian Federation's unwillingness to accept a ceasefire.

Zelenskyy called on the world to put pressure on Russia amid massive attack on Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this in his address.

The geography of the strike that night was from Chernihiv region to Khmelnytsky region, from Kharkiv region to Odessa region. And this was already the third night of combined Russian terror — strike drones and missiles. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

According to him, only a sense of complete impunity can allow Russia to carry out such strikes and increase their scale.

This makes no significant military sense, but it does make significant political sense. In this way, Putin demonstrates how much he despises a world that spends more effort on "dialogue" with him than on pressure.

However, Zelensky believes that, like any criminal, Russia can only be brought to justice by force. Only through the power of the United States, Europe, and other nations can a complete cessation of these attacks and real peace be achieved.

The increase in Russian strikes should be met with increased sanctions. Russia's disregard for diplomacy and refusal to even accept a ceasefire should be met with a blockade of Russian finances and trade in Russian oil. Thank you to everyone in the world who is pushing such a strong agenda. Russia must end this war of its own. And for that to happen, we must deprive their desire to fight of resources.

Let us remind you that for the last three nights, the Russian army has been carrying out massive combined strikes on the territory of Ukraine.

In particular, on the night of May 24, Russia launched a combined strike on Kyiv, using both ballistic missiles and drones. At that time, 14 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles and 250 strike UAVs were launched at Ukraine. Air defense destroyed six missiles and neutralized 245 drones.

Also on the night of May 25, the Russians attacked 13 regions of Ukraine. Then the occupiers used dozens of ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as about 300 drones.