The Russian army used the largest number of drones against Ukraine since the start of the full-scale war last night. This demonstrates the Russian Federation's unwillingness to accept a ceasefire.
Points of attention
- Russian army intensifies drone and missile strikes on Ukraine, showcasing disregard for ceasefire.
- Zelenskyy urges global community to apply pressure on Russia to halt the aggressive attacks.
- Russia's actions demonstrate a sense of impunity, necessitating forceful intervention from the US, Europe, and other nations.
Zelenskyy called on the world to put pressure on Russia amid massive attack on Ukraine
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this in his address.
According to him, only a sense of complete impunity can allow Russia to carry out such strikes and increase their scale.
This makes no significant military sense, but it does make significant political sense. In this way, Putin demonstrates how much he despises a world that spends more effort on "dialogue" with him than on pressure.
However, Zelensky believes that, like any criminal, Russia can only be brought to justice by force. Only through the power of the United States, Europe, and other nations can a complete cessation of these attacks and real peace be achieved.
Let us remind you that for the last three nights, the Russian army has been carrying out massive combined strikes on the territory of Ukraine.
In particular, on the night of May 24, Russia launched a combined strike on Kyiv, using both ballistic missiles and drones. At that time, 14 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles and 250 strike UAVs were launched at Ukraine. Air defense destroyed six missiles and neutralized 245 drones.
Also on the night of May 25, the Russians attacked 13 regions of Ukraine. Then the occupiers used dozens of ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as about 300 drones.
