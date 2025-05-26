"He feels complete impunity". Zelenskyy called on the world to increase pressure on Russia
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

"He feels complete impunity". Zelenskyy called on the world to increase pressure on Russia

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy
Читати українською

The Russian army used the largest number of drones against Ukraine since the start of the full-scale war last night. This demonstrates the Russian Federation's unwillingness to accept a ceasefire.

Points of attention

  • Russian army intensifies drone and missile strikes on Ukraine, showcasing disregard for ceasefire.
  • Zelenskyy urges global community to apply pressure on Russia to halt the aggressive attacks.
  • Russia's actions demonstrate a sense of impunity, necessitating forceful intervention from the US, Europe, and other nations.

Zelenskyy called on the world to put pressure on Russia amid massive attack on Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this in his address.

The geography of the strike that night was from Chernihiv region to Khmelnytsky region, from Kharkiv region to Odessa region. And this was already the third night of combined Russian terror — strike drones and missiles.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

According to him, only a sense of complete impunity can allow Russia to carry out such strikes and increase their scale.

This makes no significant military sense, but it does make significant political sense. In this way, Putin demonstrates how much he despises a world that spends more effort on "dialogue" with him than on pressure.

However, Zelensky believes that, like any criminal, Russia can only be brought to justice by force. Only through the power of the United States, Europe, and other nations can a complete cessation of these attacks and real peace be achieved.

The increase in Russian strikes should be met with increased sanctions. Russia’s disregard for diplomacy and refusal to even accept a ceasefire should be met with a blockade of Russian finances and trade in Russian oil. Thank you to everyone in the world who is pushing such a strong agenda. Russia must end this war of its own. And for that to happen, we must deprive their desire to fight of resources.

Let us remind you that for the last three nights, the Russian army has been carrying out massive combined strikes on the territory of Ukraine.

In particular, on the night of May 24, Russia launched a combined strike on Kyiv, using both ballistic missiles and drones. At that time, 14 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles and 250 strike UAVs were launched at Ukraine. Air defense destroyed six missiles and neutralized 245 drones.

Also on the night of May 25, the Russians attacked 13 regions of Ukraine. Then the occupiers used dozens of ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as about 300 drones.

And on the night of May 26, Russia launched a record number of strike drones and cruise missiles into Ukraine: 355 drones and 9 missiles.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia is not giving any signals about a ceasefire — Zelenskyy
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelensky rebukes US amid new deadly Russian attack
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy responded to Russia's new attack on Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?