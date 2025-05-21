Russia is not giving any signals about a ceasefire — Zelenskyy

Russia is not giving any signals about a ceasefire and is not ready to end the war.

Russia is not ready to end the war — Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this during a video address.

Unfortunately, the Russians are not giving any signals about a ceasefire, and they are not ready to end the war yet. So, all our forms of pressure, all our work with partners to put pressure on Russia is absolutely necessary. Pressure is persuasive. Pressure on the battlefield. Pressure in the economy, and that is what sanctions are for. Pressure in politics. I want to thank everyone who supports Ukraine. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

As the head of state noted, Russian assault operations are ongoing, and Ukrainian forces, accordingly, are continuing the necessary combat activity.

The situation is most heated in the Donetsk region, in particular, the Pokrovsky direction. Active actions are ongoing in the Kursk and Belgorod regions, which, as Zelenskyy emphasized, is the defense of Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

Since the start of the Kursk operation in August, the Russian army has suffered serious losses — more than 63 thousand killed and wounded there alone, in the Kursk region. Our forces have also managed to significantly replenish the exchange fund for Ukraine. The more fighting is carried out into enemy territory, the more it secures our communities.

The Head of State commended the 14th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine, the 36th Marine Brigade, the 25th Assault Battalion, and the 1st Assault Regiment.