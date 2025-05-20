Zelensky offers Trump a free trade agreement
Category
Economics
Publication date

Zelensky offers Trump a free trade agreement

What is known about Zelensky's new proposal?
Читати українською
Source:  Interfax-Ukraine

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, in a letter to his American counterpart Donald Trump, proposed, among other things, concluding a free trade agreement.

Points of attention

  • An interest in free trade agreements with all G7 countries, including the United States, is part of Ukraine's strategy to expand sales abroad and create greater added value.
  • Possibility of forming a free trade agreement with the US through the American-Ukrainian Reconstruction Investment Fund is under consideration.

What is known about Zelensky's new proposal?

A statement on this occasion was made by the Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine — Trade Representative of Ukraine Taras Kachka.

According to the latter, Volodymyr Zelenskyy's team is really interested in a free trade agreement, despite the fact that the United States is not Ukraine's largest trading partner.

But we are interested in free trade agreements with all G7 countries. That is, we have them with Britain, with Canada, with the European Union. We also need the USA and Japan, — explained Taras Kachka.

He drew attention to the fact that more and more manufacturers are building their sales strategy abroad in markets that are richer and more developed, with higher quality requirements, which accordingly creates greater added value and greater profitability.

And therefore, from this perspective, it is important for us to focus on the opportunity to export to the US and, accordingly, to have an appropriate free trade agreement,” added Kachka.

He also suggested that within the framework of the creation of the American-Ukrainian Reconstruction Investment Fund, the basis for the possibility of concluding a free trade agreement with the United States may be formed.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin invented a new condition for meeting with Zelensky
The Kremlin continues to delay the process of ending the war
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump declares "red line" in Ukraine-Russia talks
The White House
Trump may withdraw from the peace process
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia is getting closer to gerontocracy — what does this mean?
UK Ministry of Defence
What will happen to Russia?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?