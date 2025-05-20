Zelensky offers Trump a free trade agreement

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, in a letter to his American counterpart Donald Trump, proposed, among other things, concluding a free trade agreement.

What is known about Zelensky's new proposal?

A statement on this occasion was made by the Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine — Trade Representative of Ukraine Taras Kachka.

According to the latter, Volodymyr Zelenskyy's team is really interested in a free trade agreement, despite the fact that the United States is not Ukraine's largest trading partner.

But we are interested in free trade agreements with all G7 countries. That is, we have them with Britain, with Canada, with the European Union. We also need the USA and Japan, — explained Taras Kachka.

He drew attention to the fact that more and more manufacturers are building their sales strategy abroad in markets that are richer and more developed, with higher quality requirements, which accordingly creates greater added value and greater profitability.

And therefore, from this perspective, it is important for us to focus on the opportunity to export to the US and, accordingly, to have an appropriate free trade agreement," added Kachka.

He also suggested that within the framework of the creation of the American-Ukrainian Reconstruction Investment Fund, the basis for the possibility of concluding a free trade agreement with the United States may be formed.