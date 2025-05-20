Zelensky offers Trump a free trade agreement

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, in a letter to his American counterpart Donald Trump, proposed, among other things, concluding a free trade agreement.
Points of attention
- An interest in free trade agreements with all G7 countries, including the United States, is part of Ukraine's strategy to expand sales abroad and create greater added value.
- Possibility of forming a free trade agreement with the US through the American-Ukrainian Reconstruction Investment Fund is under consideration.
What is known about Zelensky's new proposal?
A statement on this occasion was made by the Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine — Trade Representative of Ukraine Taras Kachka.
According to the latter, Volodymyr Zelenskyy's team is really interested in a free trade agreement, despite the fact that the United States is not Ukraine's largest trading partner.
He drew attention to the fact that more and more manufacturers are building their sales strategy abroad in markets that are richer and more developed, with higher quality requirements, which accordingly creates greater added value and greater profitability.
He also suggested that within the framework of the creation of the American-Ukrainian Reconstruction Investment Fund, the basis for the possibility of concluding a free trade agreement with the United States may be formed.
