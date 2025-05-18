Zelensky, Vance, and Rubio met at the Vatican

As journalists learned, on May 18, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky met with US Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. This happened after the inaugural mass of Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican.

What is known about the meeting between Zelensky, Vance and Rubio?

The fact of the meeting was confirmed to Ukrainian journalists by Volodymyr Zelenskyy's delegation.

In addition, it is noted that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio was also present during the meeting between Zelensky and Vance.

According to AFP, the Ukrainian leader and the US vice president discussed Trump's upcoming call to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Against this backdrop, US President's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, said that tomorrow's conversation between Trump and Putin will be "very successful."

Journalists also drew attention to the fact that Zelensky and Vance shook hands at the inauguration mass of the new Pope.

What is important to understand is that the President of Ukraine and the Vice President of the United States last met at the White House on February 28, when a dispute erupted between them regarding the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.