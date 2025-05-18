Zelenskyy reveals details of talks with Vance and Rubio for the first time

On May 18, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that he had met with United States Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Rome.

How Zelensky assesses the negotiations with Vance and Rubio

According to the head of state, the focus of the parties this time was the negotiations in Istanbul.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy drew the attention of Vance and Rubio to the fact that the Kremlin sent a low-level delegation to Turkey that did not have the authority to make decisions.

I confirmed Ukraine's readiness for genuine diplomacy and stressed the importance of an early, complete and unconditional ceasefire. We also touched on the need for sanctions against Russia, bilateral trade, defense cooperation, the situation on the battlefield, and the future prisoner exchange. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Against this background, the head of state once again emphasized that pressure on the aggressor country, Russia, must continue until it is ready to stop the war.

To this end, Zelenskyy discussed with Vance and Rubio joint steps to achieve a just and sustainable peace.