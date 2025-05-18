Zelenskyy reveals details of talks with Vance and Rubio for the first time

On May 18, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that he had met with United States Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Rome.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian President highlighted the necessity to continue pressuring Russia until it's willing to stop the war and discussed joint steps for a just and sustainable peace.
- Zelenskyy thanked the American people for their support and leadership in saving lives amidst the ongoing conflict.
How Zelensky assesses the negotiations with Vance and Rubio
According to the head of state, the focus of the parties this time was the negotiations in Istanbul.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy drew the attention of Vance and Rubio to the fact that the Kremlin sent a low-level delegation to Turkey that did not have the authority to make decisions.
Against this background, the head of state once again emphasized that pressure on the aggressor country, Russia, must continue until it is ready to stop the war.
To this end, Zelenskyy discussed with Vance and Rubio joint steps to achieve a just and sustainable peace.
