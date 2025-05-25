Zelensky rebukes US amid new deadly Russian attack
Ukraine
Zelensky rebukes US amid new deadly Russian attack

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy responded to Russia's new attack on Ukraine
On May 25, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy once again appealed to the world to help stop Russia, which continues to kill children and adults in Ukraine every day. The president believes that the silence of the United States and other allies of Kyiv is pushing Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to commit new war crimes.

  • Zelensky calls for increased sanctions on Russia and emphasizes the need for global unity to end the bloodshed in Ukraine.
  • The President stresses the urgency of the situation and underscores the importance of international determination in putting an end to the conflict.

Zelenskyy responded to Russia's new attack on Ukraine

The Head of State draws attention to the fact that on May 25, rescuers are working in more than 30 Ukrainian cities and villages after a massive Russian strike.

The Ukrainian Air Force claims that the Russians used nearly 300 strike drones, as well as about 70 missiles of various types, including ballistic missiles, for the new attack.

The targets were Kyiv and the region, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Ternopil, Chernihiv, Sumy, Odesa, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv and Cherkasy regions. Deliberate strikes on ordinary cities. Ordinary residential buildings were destroyed and damaged. In Kyiv, the dormitories of the university's history faculty were damaged. There were hits on enterprises. Unfortunately, there were deaths, including children. My condolences.

According to the Ukrainian leader, each such terrorist Russian strike is a good reason to increase sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation.

Zelensky calls on the world not to ignore the fact that dictator Putin is dragging out this war and continues to kill every day.

The world may be on vacation, but the war continues, regardless of the weekend or the weekday. This cannot be ignored. America's silence, the silence of others in the world, only emboldens Putin.

According to the President of Ukraine, right now, the world's determination is extremely important, because without it there is no chance of stopping the bloodshed.

