The General Staff reports on new successes of Ukrainian soldiers at the front

Over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Ukrainian Defense Forces have successfully struck 9 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, five artillery pieces, seven command posts, and two other important targets of the Russian army.
Points of attention
- The General Staff reports on the continuing aggression from the Russian side, including missile strikes and the use of kamikaze drones.
- The ongoing conflict marks the 1,187th day of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, showing the resilience of Ukrainian forces.
Losses of the Russian army as of May 25, 2025
personnel — about 980850 (+1020) people,
tanks — 10854 (+2) units,
armored combat vehicles — 22,633 (+11) units,
artillery systems — 28269 (+68) units,
MLRS — 1396 (+1) units,
air defense systems — 1169 (+0) units,
aircraft — 372 (+0) units,
helicopters — 336 (+0) units,
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 37367 (+190),
cruise missiles — 3203 (+6),
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 49751 (+112) units,
special equipment / special equipment — 3902 (+7)
As noted by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on May 24, the Russians launched two missile and 97 air strikes, used eight missiles and dropped 138 guided aerial bombs.
Moreover, the enemy carried out 5,461 attacks, including 129 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used about 2,600 kamikaze drones for attacks.
