German leader Friedrich Merz, during a speech in the Bundestag, publicly addressed Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and emphasized: Russia no longer has any chance of winning the war against Ukraine.

Merz does not believe in Russia's victory

According to the Chancellor, preserving peace in Europe is one of the main principles of his team's work.

That is why Merz promised that he would do everything possible to end the Russian war, but would not allow Ukraine to "capitulate."

In his opinion, without a clear common position between Kyiv and Brussels, there will be no basis for true, lasting peace.

The German leader supports US President Donald Trump's efforts to end the war, but there is a caveat.

Merz wants no one to decide the future of Europe without her knowledge, because she is a powerful geopolitical player.

The Chancellor once again reminded that the aggressor country, the Russian Federation, could end the war in a matter of minutes if it really wanted to.

The German leader publicly promised that Berlin would support Ukraine "for as long as possible," and would also approve the initiative to use frozen Russian assets "available for this purpose."