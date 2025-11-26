On November 26, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that the Defense Forces of Ukraine had carried out effective strikes on military targets and military-industrial complex facilities of the aggressor country Russia. Explosions thundered not only on enemy territory, but also within the TOT of Ukraine.

What is known about the new successes of the Defense Forces of Ukraine?

On the night of November 26, Ukrainian defenders struck a powerful blow at the Russian plant for the production of navigation equipment and components for cruise and ballistic missiles "VNIIR-Progress".

What is important to understand is that it is located all the way in Cheboksary, in the Republic of Chuvashia.

Against the backdrop of the Ukrainian attack, not only were there loud explosions, but a large-scale fire also broke out.

The VNIIR-Progress plant produces GNSS receivers and antennas for the GLONASS, GPS, and Galileo satellite systems, in particular Comet-type modules used in Shahed-type kamikaze drones, as well as in Iskander-M and Caliber missiles, and UMPK modules for aerial bombs. Share

The consequences of this "cotton" are currently being clarified and will be announced later.

Moreover, it is indicated that the following were hit by Ukrainian drones:

command post of one of the units of the 58th combined arms army of the Russian Federation, Tor-M1 anti-aircraft missile system in Mariupol,

brigade-level ammunition depots in Ocheretyne and Kamianets-Podilskyi in the Donetsk Oblast,

the place of concentration of enemy personnel in the Pokrovsky direction.