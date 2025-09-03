"He has to make a decision". Trump announced a new conversation with Putin about Ukraine

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has a decision to make in the context of a war against Ukraine. If the US doesn't like it, there will be consequences.
Points of attention
- President Trump announces a new conversation with Russian President Putin concerning the war in Ukraine, emphasizing the significant decision Putin has to make.
- Trump warns that there will be consequences based on Putin's decision, indicating a potential shift in the dynamics between the US and Russia.
- Trump highlights the escalating situation in Ukraine, with Russian advancements and casualties, setting the stage for a crucial discussion between world leaders.
Trump announces conversation with Putin and new decisions on Ukraine
US President Donald Trump stated this at a meeting with Polish President Karol Nawrocki.
Trump, in response to a question about a statement for Putin, noted that he did not have any message for the Kremlin leader.
He knows my position. He has to make a decision. I will either be satisfied or I will not. If not, there will be consequences.
Trump also promised to talk to Putin about Ukraine in a few days.
He also stated that the Russians are advancing inch by inch in Ukraine, dropping bombs everywhere and killing everyone.
REPORTER: "There's no action [on Russia] since you took your office..."@POTUS: "Would you say that putting secondary sanctions on India... That cost hundreds of billions of dollars to Russia. You call that no action? And I haven't done phase two yet or phase three." pic.twitter.com/K8HAH9VyVu— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 3, 2025
When a Polish reporter asked Trump why he had repeatedly expressed disappointment with Putin but taken no action.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-