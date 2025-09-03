"He has to make a decision". Trump announced a new conversation with Putin about Ukraine
Trump
Source:  online.ua

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has a decision to make in the context of a war against Ukraine. If the US doesn't like it, there will be consequences.

Trump announces conversation with Putin and new decisions on Ukraine

US President Donald Trump stated this at a meeting with Polish President Karol Nawrocki.

Trump, in response to a question about a statement for Putin, noted that he did not have any message for the Kremlin leader.

He knows my position. He has to make a decision. I will either be satisfied or I will not. If not, there will be consequences.

Trump also promised to talk to Putin about Ukraine in a few days.

I'll talk to Putin in a few days. I'll know what happens.

He also stated that the Russians are advancing inch by inch in Ukraine, dropping bombs everywhere and killing everyone.

When a Polish reporter asked Trump why he had repeatedly expressed disappointment with Putin but taken no action.

How do you know there was no action? Would you say that imposing secondary sanctions on India, the largest buyer outside of China, is no action? It's costing Russia hundreds of billions of dollars. And I haven't finished phase two or phase three yet. But when you say there was no action, I think you should find yourself a new job. Because if you remember, two weeks ago I did that. I said if India buys, India will have big problems. And that's exactly what happened. So don't tell me about that.

