"He has to make a decision". Trump announced a new conversation with Putin about Ukraine

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has a decision to make in the context of a war against Ukraine. If the US doesn't like it, there will be consequences.

Trump announces conversation with Putin and new decisions on Ukraine

US President Donald Trump stated this at a meeting with Polish President Karol Nawrocki.

Trump, in response to a question about a statement for Putin, noted that he did not have any message for the Kremlin leader.

He knows my position. He has to make a decision. I will either be satisfied or I will not. If not, there will be consequences.

Trump also promised to talk to Putin about Ukraine in a few days.

I'll talk to Putin in a few days. I'll know what happens. Donald Trump President of the United States

He also stated that the Russians are advancing inch by inch in Ukraine, dropping bombs everywhere and killing everyone.

REPORTER: "There's no action [on Russia] since you took your office..."@POTUS: "Would you say that putting secondary sanctions on India... That cost hundreds of billions of dollars to Russia. You call that no action? And I haven't done phase two yet or phase three." pic.twitter.com/K8HAH9VyVu — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 3, 2025

When a Polish reporter asked Trump why he had repeatedly expressed disappointment with Putin but taken no action.