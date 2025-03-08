He preferred Russia. Hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers died because of Trump's new decision
Category
Politics
Publication date

He preferred Russia. Hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers died because of Trump's new decision

Trump makes a decision in favor of Russia
Читати українською
Source:  TIME

Five senior Western and Ukrainian officials and military officers told Time that U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to block military intelligence from reaching Ukraine helped push the Russian army along a critical part of the front, leading to the deaths of many Ukrainian defenders.

Points of attention

  • The impact of Trump's decision has been severe on the Ukrainian Defense Forces in Russian Kursk, hindering their efforts to maintain captured territory and impacting future peace talks.
  • President Zelensky aims to leverage the region of Kursk for potential peace negotiations with Russia, exchanging it for Ukrainian lands occupied by the Russians.

Trump makes a decision in favor of Russia

"There are hundreds of dead Ukrainians because of this pause," said one of the Ukrainian officers, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

According to another insider, the biggest problem right now is the morale of the soldiers.

The US president's move has led to Ukrainian soldiers being forced to fight without some of the best weapons systems.

All of this happened not because of Russian attacks, but because of the US attitude, as Donald Trump actually favored Russia on the front lines.

What is important to understand is that this has had the most severe impact on the Ukrainian Defense Forces in Russian Kursk, where the Armed Forces are trying to hold onto the strip of territory they captured during the offensive last August.

President Zelensky sees the region as a critical source of leverage in any future peace talks with the Russians. His goal is to exchange parts of Kursk for Ukrainian lands occupied by Russia.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
A powerful "bavovna" thundered in the Leningrad and Bryansk regions
“Bavovna” in Russia on March 8 — what is known
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin has it all figured out. What's wrong with Trump's new threats to Russia?
Bolton explained Trump's latest statements
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Kursk operation. Thousands of Ukrainian AF soldiers found themselves under threat of encirclement
The situation in the Kursk region is rapidly escalating

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?