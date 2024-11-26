He tried to blow up the police outfit. An agent of the Russian special services was detained in Kyiv

A man was detained in Kyiv who, on the instructions of the Russian special services, tried to carry out a terrorist attack against law enforcement officers. The attacker set up an explosive device with a "stretcher" in a rented apartment in Pechersk.

What is known about the detained agent of the Russian special services

As noted, law enforcement officers received a fake call about a woman being beaten by her roommate.

The "victim" stated on the phone that she locked herself in the bathroom, leaving the apartment door open. However, upon arrival, the police discovered an explosive device and quickly left the premises before the grenade detonated.

Photo — npu.gov.u

The man was detained at his home in the Kyiv region. He turned out to be a 43-year-old man with a criminal past.

Photo — npu.gov.u

The investigation established that he was recruited through a messenger by representatives of the Russian special services. The attacker rented an apartment, installed surveillance cameras and prepared explosives. He used a recording of a woman's voice to lure the police into a trap.

After an attempt to carry out a terrorist attack, the man hid at home, where he was detained by SBU and police officers. For completing the task, he was promised a significant monetary reward, which he never received.

The detainee is suspected of committing a terrorist attack under part 2 Art. 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The court chose a preventive measure for him — detention without the right to bail.

He faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

In Ukraine, they staged a wave of sabotage with explosives against security forces

According to sources in the National Police, one of the incidents was the detonation of a serviceman.

A package was lying near his car, and a camera was attached to a tree, which was broadcasting video online. The guard, having noticed the package, approached and bent down, after which the explosives were remotely activated.

The police warn that this is not the first such case. Everyone is urged not to touch unknown objects and to immediately call the sappers at number 102.

Another incident occurred in mid-November in Kyiv. A woman reported violence by a man at Pechersky Uzvoz and stated that she had locked herself in the bathroom. When the police arrived, she said on the phone that the apartment door was unlocked and asked to come inside.

As soon as the law enforcement officers opened the door and stepped inside, they heard the sound of a grenade going off. Having managed to close the door, they avoided the explosion that occurred in the corridor of the apartment. No one was hurt.

The explosion occurred due to the "stretching" mechanism with the F-1 grenade. There was no one in the apartment, and the owners rented it out on a daily basis. The female caller has not been identified.

Also recently, a 17-year-old boy recruited by the Russian special services was detained in the Darnytsia district. He detonated an improvised explosive device and was involved in the arson of Ukrposhta branches in Mykolaiv and Odesa, as well as preparing for a new terrorist attack.