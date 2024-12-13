He won't come. Xi Jinping unexpectedly rejected Trump's offer

As journalists managed to find out, Chinese President Xi Jinping decided not to attend the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, although the latter personally invited the Chinese leader to the event.
Points of attention
- Despite Xi's absence, the Chinese ambassador to the United States and his wife will attend Trump's inauguration ceremony.
- Donald Trump plans to impose tariffs on goods from Canada, Mexico and China, which could provoke tensions in international relations.
Xi Jinping has no plans to publicly support Trump
According to insiders, the Chinese leader will not come to Washington next month as a guest at Trump's inauguration.
Despite this, it is claimed that the Chinese ambassador to the US and his wife will attend the event on January 20. What is important to understand is that this is standard practice.
According to the insider, there is also a possibility that other officials from Beijing could join them.
What is also important to understand is that Donald Trump personally invited Xi to the swearing-in ceremony shortly after Election Day.
Trump began threatening several countries at once
The future head of the White House recently officially confirmed that he intends to impose tariffs on all goods coming to the United States from Canada, Mexico, and China.
According to the Republican, this involves a 25 percent tariff on all goods from Canada and Mexico, and an additional 10 percent tariff on goods from China.
As you know, the future head of the White House constantly complains that a large number of people through Mexico and Canada are bringing crime and drugs to the US at an unprecedented level.
