"He'll find out soon." Trump's allies announced an unpleasant surprise for Putin
Category
Politics
Publication date

"He'll find out soon." Trump's allies announced an unpleasant surprise for Putin

Republicans rejoice at Trump's decision
Читати українською
Source:  Public

Republican U.S. senators have made it clear that they support President Donald Trump's decision to cut short a deadline for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, who is demanding that Putin stop his war against Ukraine within the next 10 to 12 days, starting July 28.

Points of attention

  • Trump's allies are united in warning Putin that he will face consequences for disrespecting the American leader and playing games with him.
  • The message is clear: Putin will soon realize that Trump does not tolerate games and is ready to take decisive action to halt the bloodshed in Ukraine.

Republicans rejoice at Trump's decision

According to the senators, the only way to force the Russian dictator to end the war is to increase economic pressure on the Russian Federation.

Republican John Kennedy urged the US government not to ignore the fact that Putin has "blood under his nails" and is also a "butcher" not only for Ukrainians, but also for his own people.

"Putin understands only force. He is impossible to reason with. The only way to force him to negotiate is to starve his war machine. We must hit his budget by stopping the sale of Russian oil through secondary sanctions," Kennedy stressed.

The Republican is outraged by the fact that Putin constantly shows disrespect for American leader Donald Trump, who has given the dictator many chances for reconciliation.

Another ally of the US president, Bernie Moreno, intrigued with the statement that Putin "will soon learn" that you can't play games with Trump and will feel the wrath of the head of the White House:

The killings in Ukraine must stop. And if Putin wants to drag it out or play games, he will soon learn that Trump does not play those games.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Medvedev staged a public showdown with Trump's associate
What is known about the conflict between Graham and Medvedev?
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump's deadline reduction. The Kremlin reacted for the first time
What the Kremlin says
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian bonds soared thanks to Trump
Ukrainian bonds reacted quickly to Trump's decision

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?