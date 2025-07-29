"He'll find out soon." Trump's allies announced an unpleasant surprise for Putin

Republican U.S. senators have made it clear that they support President Donald Trump's decision to cut short a deadline for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, who is demanding that Putin stop his war against Ukraine within the next 10 to 12 days, starting July 28.
Points of attention
- Trump's allies are united in warning Putin that he will face consequences for disrespecting the American leader and playing games with him.
- The message is clear: Putin will soon realize that Trump does not tolerate games and is ready to take decisive action to halt the bloodshed in Ukraine.
Republicans rejoice at Trump's decision
According to the senators, the only way to force the Russian dictator to end the war is to increase economic pressure on the Russian Federation.
Republican John Kennedy urged the US government not to ignore the fact that Putin has "blood under his nails" and is also a "butcher" not only for Ukrainians, but also for his own people.
The Republican is outraged by the fact that Putin constantly shows disrespect for American leader Donald Trump, who has given the dictator many chances for reconciliation.
Another ally of the US president, Bernie Moreno, intrigued with the statement that Putin "will soon learn" that you can't play games with Trump and will feel the wrath of the head of the White House:
