The institutions of the European Union decided not to hold high-level meetings with representatives of the Georgian authorities.
Points of attention
- EU institutions have suspended high-level meetings with Georgian authorities due to their unfriendly attitude towards European values.
- The EU Ambassador to Georgia warned that Georgia risks losing the opportunity for EU membership if it becomes a one-party regime with human rights violations.
- The Georgian government's anti-Western and anti-European stance has led to the decision to halt all high-level contacts with the current government.
- If Georgia fails to uphold basic human rights and democratic principles, it will not be considered for EU membership, as stated by the EU Ambassador to Georgia.
- The Georgian people hold the key to their country's future relationship with the EU, with upcoming parliamentary elections playing a crucial role in determining the direction of Georgia's governance.
The EU began to ignore the Georgian government
This was stated by the EU Ambassador to Georgia Pavel Gerchynskyi.
That is why in recent months there have been no high-level visits to Georgia, no high-level meetings with representatives of the Georgian authorities in Brussels. I repeat once again, the institutions of the European Union have decided to suspend all high-level meetings with representatives of the Georgian authorities.
The ambassador also added that if Georgia becomes a one-party state, it will never be able to become a member of the EU.
According to him, the choice is in the hands of the Georgian people — the Georgian people must decide which government they want to have.
In the event that this government is interested in the process of Georgia's accession to the European Union, we are ready to work with any government democratically elected by the Georgian people.
We will remind that the Central Election Commission of Georgia announced that the next parliamentary elections will be held on October 26, 2024.
What is known about FSB agents among Russians in Georgia
According to the founder and head of the "Georgian National Legion" Mamuka Mamulashvili in an interview with Online.UA, many Russians who moved to Georgia work for the Russian special services.
He emphasized that Georgia also has up to 350,000 displaced people from the Russian-occupied regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.
I think the probability of Russia invading Georgia in the near future is small. Since almost the entire government is pro-Russian. As history shows, Russians like to physically occupy countries. So a lot depends on the war in Ukraine. The victory of Ukraine is not only the victory of Georgia, but also the victory of good over evil.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-