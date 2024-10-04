High-level meetings with the Georgian authorities are suspended in the EU. What does this mean

The institutions of the European Union decided not to hold high-level meetings with representatives of the Georgian authorities.

The EU began to ignore the Georgian government

This was stated by the EU Ambassador to Georgia Pavel Gerchynskyi.

Already in June of this year, we had an internal discussion with our member states about how to approach the attitude of the Georgian authorities, which we consider unfriendly to the EU. We also discussed how we should approach the anti-Western and anti-European narrative, propaganda and conspiracy theory, and decided at the EU level not to have any high-level contacts with the current government of Georgia. Pavel Gerchynskyi Ambassador of the EU to Georgia

That is why in recent months there have been no high-level visits to Georgia, no high-level meetings with representatives of the Georgian authorities in Brussels. I repeat once again, the institutions of the European Union have decided to suspend all high-level meetings with representatives of the Georgian authorities.

The ambassador also added that if Georgia becomes a one-party state, it will never be able to become a member of the EU.

Let me be very frank: if Georgia becomes a one-party state, if Georgia becomes a country where political opposition is banned, where civil society has to go abroad to work, if basic human rights, including the rights of minorities, are not protected, then Georgia cannot to become a member of the EU — neither today, nor tomorrow, nor the day after tomorrow. These are non-negotiable principles that must be strictly adhered to by both current and future EU members. Share

According to him, the choice is in the hands of the Georgian people — the Georgian people must decide which government they want to have.

In the event that this government is interested in the process of Georgia's accession to the European Union, we are ready to work with any government democratically elected by the Georgian people.

We will remind that the Central Election Commission of Georgia announced that the next parliamentary elections will be held on October 26, 2024.

What is known about FSB agents among Russians in Georgia

According to the founder and head of the "Georgian National Legion" Mamuka Mamulashvili in an interview with Online.UA, many Russians who moved to Georgia work for the Russian special services.

"Half a million Russians in such a small country as Georgia is a great danger," says Mamulashvili. Share

He emphasized that Georgia also has up to 350,000 displaced people from the Russian-occupied regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.