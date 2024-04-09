After the breach of the dam in the Russian Orsk in Orenburg, water is already flooding the first floors of apartment buildings in the Leninsky district of the city.

The water reached Orenburg after the dam broke

According to Russian media and local governors, on the morning of April 7, water from Orsk had already reached Orenburg, flooding more than a thousand households near the city.

During the day, the Ural near Orenburg rose another 28 centimeters, the city authorities reported. The mayor of Orenburg Sergei Salmin demanded that people voluntarily evacuate from the southern districts and suburbs located next to the Ural River.

The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations also announced the critical situation in Orsk. More than 4,500 residential buildings and the same number of homesteads were flooded in the city, and more than 4,000 people were evacuated from the flooded areas.

A state of emergency was declared in the Orenburg region.

The region's authorities reported that the damage from the flood amounted to 21 billion rubles ($227.2 million).

In addition, Russian media reports that a new dam breach occurred in Orsk. Water began to approach private houses.

The mayor of Orenburg, Sergei Salmin, said that the situation in the city is only getting worse. He says the flood peak is expected in the next three days.

Water can come at night, you are putting your life and the lives of loved ones in danger! — Salmin addressed the locals. — Absolutely everyone who is in the flooding zone needs to leave their homes. Don't wait! You need just to go," they urge the monthly residents.

The flood affected not only the Orenburg region — severe floods also led to evacuations in other areas of Russia.

In the Kurgan region, over 500 people were evacuated due to the flood situation. In Samaria, the evacuation is also ongoing — more than 800 people were evacuated. More than 300 residential buildings were flooded in the region. The flood began here on April 4.

What is known about the breach of the dam in Orsk

On April 5, a dam burst in the Orenburg region of Russia, and several settlements were at risk of flooding.

Due to the threat of flooding, a state of emergency was introduced in the region, but the residents of only certain streets were evacuated.

On April 6, it became known that at least two people died as a result of the dam breach. However, rescuers are checking data on a third possible victim of the water. Later, it became known about another dead person.

On April 8, in Orsk, against the backdrop of a dam breach and flooding of the city, residents outraged by the inaction of the authorities began to threaten to secede from Russia.

In particular, the city's residents blame the Russian authorities, who quickly organized the supply of water to the territory of the occupied Crimea, but the people of Orsk were left to their own devices.