Historic agreement. Ukraine to open defense production in Denmark

Ukraine and Denmark have signed an agreement that enables Ukrainian defense industry manufacturers to export technologies.

Ukraine to open defense production facilities in Denmark

This was announced by the Minister for Strategic Industries, Herman Smetanin.

Today in Copenhagen, Danish Industry Minister Morten Bødskov and I signed a historic agreement. It paves the way for the creation of Ukrainian defense industries in Denmark.

According to the minister, a year ago, Denmark was the first to start financing weapons production by Ukrainian companies, and today it has become the first country to which "Ukraine exports its own defense technologies for production, scaling, and supply to the Ukrainian army."

This is a unique case of international cooperation for the Ukrainian defense industry. Herman Smetanin Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine

On June 25, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and announced that Ukraine and Denmark would launch joint weapons production.