Hot air balloons from Belarus again disrupt Vilnius Airport operations
Category
World
Publication date

Hot air balloons from Belarus again disrupt Vilnius Airport operations

Lithuanian airspace
Читати українською
Source:  LRT

Vilnius Airport was closed on the evening of December 3 due to the discovery of smuggled balloons.

Points of attention

  • Smuggled balloons from Belarus led to the closure of Vilnius Airport, endangering civil aviation and the Lithuanian population.
  • The airspace over Vilnius Airport was closed due to the detection of navigational objects characteristic of balloons in dangerous aviation zones, sparking concerns over a hybrid attack.
  • Lithuanian Air Traffic Control Service suspended flights due to balloons potentially violating the airspace, highlighting security risks and prompting passenger vigilance.

Balloons from Belarus violated Lithuanian airspace

This was reported by the National Crisis Management Center.

Due to the hybrid attack carried out by Belarus against Lithuania, civil aviation, and the population, the airspace over Vilnius Airport was closed from 19:36 to 22:30 due to the detection of navigational objects characteristic of balloons in dangerous aviation zones.

Passengers are asked to follow information from the airport and flight operators.

The Lithuanian Air Traffic Control Service earlier on the night of December 1 suspended flights at Vilnius Airport due to balloons that may fly into its airspace.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian military aircraft violated Japan's airspace three times
a Russian plane
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Vilnius Airport closed again due to unidentified balloons
Vilnius airport

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?