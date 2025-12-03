Hot air balloons from Belarus again disrupt Vilnius Airport operations

Vilnius Airport was closed on the evening of December 3 due to the discovery of smuggled balloons.
Points of attention
- Smuggled balloons from Belarus led to the closure of Vilnius Airport, endangering civil aviation and the Lithuanian population.
- The airspace over Vilnius Airport was closed due to the detection of navigational objects characteristic of balloons in dangerous aviation zones, sparking concerns over a hybrid attack.
- Lithuanian Air Traffic Control Service suspended flights due to balloons potentially violating the airspace, highlighting security risks and prompting passenger vigilance.
Balloons from Belarus violated Lithuanian airspace
This was reported by the National Crisis Management Center.
Passengers are asked to follow information from the airport and flight operators.
The Lithuanian Air Traffic Control Service earlier on the night of December 1 suspended flights at Vilnius Airport due to balloons that may fly into its airspace.
