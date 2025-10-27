Vilnius Airport closed again due to unidentified balloons

In Vilnius, on the night of October 27, the international airport was closed due to balloons flying in its direction.

Hot air balloons again close Vilnius airport

Aircraft traffic at Vilnius Airport was temporarily suspended on October 26 at 9:42 p.m.

According to preliminary reports, the decision to restrict airspace was caused by a balloon flight towards Vilnius Airport. Share

Airspace restrictions lasted until 05:40 on Monday, October 27.

According to the Lithuanian publication LRT, some flights are directed to Kaunas and Riga.

At least 15 flights were postponed due to the closure of Vilnius Airport.

A few hours before the incident with the balloons and the closure of the airport, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said that the country should consider restricting transit to Kaliningrad and long-term closing the border with Belarus precisely because of the balloons.

The President views the incidents of recent days and the disruptions to the airport as a hybrid attack against Lithuania, which must be responded to both symmetrically and asymmetrically.

Last week, Lithuanian air traffic was disrupted three times due to smuggled balloons.