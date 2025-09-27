Unidentified drones circled near Danish military facilities
Unidentified drones circled near Danish military facilities

Source:  online.ua

The Danish Ministry of Defense officially confirmed that on the evening of September 26, unidentified drones were again spotted near the country's military facilities.

Points of attention

  • The incidents have heightened security measures at Danish military sites, with authorities keeping a close watch on the situation and monitoring for any potential threats.
  • Despite the Ministry of Defense declining to comment, the Central and West Jutland Police have acknowledged the drone activity and enforced temporary airspace restrictions.

As journalists managed to find out, drones were discovered near several military facilities.

It is not yet known at which locations and how many drones were recorded.

It is also currently known that several units of the Armed Forces were involved in responding to these incidents, but the military does not specify what exactly is meant by "response".

The Ministry of Defense refused to comment on the incidents and referred questions to the Armed Forces.

One of the locations where illegal drone activity was recorded was Karup Air Base, the main air base of the Royal Danish Air Force, DR reports. There, drones were in the air both above the air base and outside its fence.

A statement on this matter was made by a representative of the Central and West Jutland Police.

According to the latter, around 8:00 p.m., one to two drones were spotted in the region.

For a while, the airspace was closed to civil aviation, but this was of little practical importance, as there are currently no civil flights in Karup.

