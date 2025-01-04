Unidentified drones spotted over port in Denmark — what's Russia doing here

About 20 suspicious drones have been spotted over the port of Køge in Denmark. Law enforcement has launched an investigation.

Danish police are investigating reports of around 20 drones being spotted over the port of Køge, southwest of Copenhagen.

Law enforcement officials said the incident occurred on the evening of January 3.

Regional police said that upon arriving at the scene, officers were able to spot four large drones over the marina. According to a witness who called the police, there were a total of about 20 drones in the air, which then disappeared at high speed into Kege Bay.

Law enforcement officials said they were currently trying to determine the exact number of drones and their ownership. They stressed that no permits had been issued for drone flights in the area at the time of the incident. Share

Police are also investigating whether the case is linked to other drone sightings in the country. The incident is being investigated amid growing security concerns in Europe over Russian hybrid attacks and the war in Ukraine.

Suspicious drones in the skies over the USA

Unidentified drones have been spotted repeatedly in the states of New Jersey, New York, Maryland, and Connecticut.

In addition, suspicious drones were flying near US military facilities in Europe.

As noted by the head of the Department of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, the number of reports of unidentified flying objects in the state of New Jersey has recently increased rapidly.