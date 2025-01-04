Unidentified drones spotted over port in Denmark — what's Russia doing here

About 20 suspicious drones have been spotted over the port of Køge in Denmark. Law enforcement has launched an investigation.
Points of attention
- About 20 unidentified drones were spotted over the port of Køge in Denmark, leading to a police investigation to determine their origin and connection to similar cases in the country.
- The incident occurs amidst growing security concerns in Europe, particularly related to Russia's hybrid attacks and the situation in eastern Ukraine.
- The public is advised to remain vigilant and report any suspicious drone activity as authorities investigate the incidents in both Denmark.
Unidentified drones flew over the port in Denmark
Danish police are investigating reports of around 20 drones being spotted over the port of Køge, southwest of Copenhagen.
Law enforcement officials said the incident occurred on the evening of January 3.
Regional police said that upon arriving at the scene, officers were able to spot four large drones over the marina. According to a witness who called the police, there were a total of about 20 drones in the air, which then disappeared at high speed into Kege Bay.
Police are also investigating whether the case is linked to other drone sightings in the country. The incident is being investigated amid growing security concerns in Europe over Russian hybrid attacks and the war in Ukraine.
Suspicious drones in the skies over the USA
Unidentified drones have been spotted repeatedly in the states of New Jersey, New York, Maryland, and Connecticut.
In addition, suspicious drones were flying near US military facilities in Europe.
As noted by the head of the Department of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, the number of reports of unidentified flying objects in the state of New Jersey has recently increased rapidly.
