Unknown drones were spotted over three US air bases in Britain

Source:  The Guardian

Unknown drones were spotted over three air bases in Great Britain. These bases are used by the US Air Force.

Points of attention

  • Drones have been spotted over Lakenheath, Mildenhall and Feltwell Air Bases in Great Britain, which are used by the US Air Force.
  • The incidents did not affect critical infrastructure or base residents, but did raise some concerns.
  • Representatives of the US Air Force are taking strict measures to protect defense facilities from possible threats, including the actions of drones.
  • Similar incidents involving drones have already been recorded over other US military bases, prompting discussions of violations of the law and security measures.

What is known about drones spotted by US military bases in Britain

As the publication notes, from November 20 to 22, drones flew over the Lakenheath and Mildenhall bases in Suffolk and near the Feltwell base in Norfolk.

The incidents did not affect the operations of critical infrastructure or base residents.

Representatives of the US Air Force, which uses these facilities, said that it is not yet clear whether these drones should be considered hostile.

"We take any threat seriously and take tough measures to protect defense facilities, including countering drones," said a spokesman for the UK Ministry of Defence.

At the same time, the Ministry of Defense refused to disclose details of security procedures.

This is not the first time that drones have been monitoring US military bases

In October 2023, five drones were spotted over a nuclear facility in Nevada and disappeared a few days later, leaving questions about their purpose unanswered.

Also in January 2024, a swarm of drones was spotted near Edwards Air Force Base in California, which also caused concern. Officials confirmed that similar incidents have been happening near the base for several months.

Under current law, the military is not allowed to shoot down drones near bases unless they pose an immediate threat. Because of this, the military had limited options for action, although some lawmakers called for "greater freedom of action."

These incidents caught the attention of President Joe Biden and became a topic of discussion at a White House meeting. The Pentagon, the FBI and other agencies tried to find explanations and ways to respond to the threat, the publication writes.

