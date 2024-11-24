Unknown drones were spotted over three US air bases in Britain

Unknown drones were spotted over three air bases in Great Britain. These bases are used by the US Air Force.

What is known about drones spotted by US military bases in Britain

As the publication notes, from November 20 to 22, drones flew over the Lakenheath and Mildenhall bases in Suffolk and near the Feltwell base in Norfolk.

The incidents did not affect the operations of critical infrastructure or base residents.

Representatives of the US Air Force, which uses these facilities, said that it is not yet clear whether these drones should be considered hostile.

"We take any threat seriously and take tough measures to protect defense facilities, including countering drones," said a spokesman for the UK Ministry of Defence. Share

At the same time, the Ministry of Defense refused to disclose details of security procedures.

This is not the first time that drones have been monitoring US military bases

In October 2023, five drones were spotted over a nuclear facility in Nevada and disappeared a few days later, leaving questions about their purpose unanswered.

Also in January 2024, a swarm of drones was spotted near Edwards Air Force Base in California, which also caused concern. Officials confirmed that similar incidents have been happening near the base for several months.

Under current law, the military is not allowed to shoot down drones near bases unless they pose an immediate threat. Because of this, the military had limited options for action, although some lawmakers called for "greater freedom of action."