Russia spends astronomical sums on bombing Ukraine with drones and missiles. Although this money could be spent on the improvement of the country. This was reported by the Center for Combating Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

Russia spent more than 18 billion dollars on shelling Ukraine

Russia launched 10,000 missiles and 13,000 drones over Ukraine during a full-scale invasion.

According to data from open sources, since February 24, 2022, Russia has spent more than 18 billion dollars on missile strikes and drone attacks on the territory of Ukraine, which is equal to more than 1.8 trillion rubles.

This money could be directed to the development of regions, the construction of schools, hospitals, and infrastructure, the CPD notes.

For example, St. Petersburg's spending in 2024 is 1.3 trillion rubles ($13 billion), which is equivalent to 1.38 of the city's annual budget.

Also, for example, the amount spent on shelling of Ukraine will be equal to more than four-year budgets of the Sverdlovsk region.

The expenses of the Krasnodar region are 5.15 billion dollars per year, that is, three and a half of the annual budgets of the region are spent on shelling of peaceful cities of Ukraine.

Russia's spending on missiles is equivalent to 5 annual budgets of the country's 10 poorest regions.

Russia is shelling Ukraine

Russian troops are constantly shelling Ukraine. Most often, the occupiers use combined attacks on Ukraine, using both drones and missiles at the same time. But there are also mono attacks.

In particular, during the shelling of Ukraine on November 21, Russian troops used an intercontinental ballistic missile. As the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said, the illegitimate President of Russia, Volodymyr Putin, is using Ukraine as a training ground.

It should be noted that the Institute for the Study of War believes that the Russian Federation is again planning to conduct test launches of ballistic missiles. They will take place in the coming days.