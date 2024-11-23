An unidentified drone was discovered in the port of Hamburg this week following the Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth.

What is known about the discovery of an unknown reconnaissance drone in the port of Hamburg

According to the publication, after the arrival of the British aircraft carrier, the German military posted security around the pier.

However, on the night of November 22, law enforcement officers noticed that a 1.5-by-1.5-meter drone was flying near Queen Elizabeth, which is 284 meters long.

Journalists of the publication assume that the drone was probably following a British warship.

Aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth

In this regard, the German military activated the HP-47 anti-aircraft missile system, but it was unable to neutralize the drone.

After some time, the drone headed towards the city, and then unfolded and disappeared from sight.

A ground check revealed no traces.

In Germany, a criminal case was opened under Article 109g of the Criminal Code of the Federal Republic of Germany on filming that threatens security.

What is known about similar incidents in Europe

Ships of the Irish Navy had to escort the Russian spy ship out of the waters of the Irish Sea, where strategically important underwater communications cables are located.

The Russian spy ship "Amber" was discovered on Thursday, November 14, east of Dublin and west of the British coast in the Irish Sea.

At some point, the Russian ship found itself in the territory of the exclusive economic zone of Ireland, only 5-7 km from the cables that connect Ireland and Great Britain.

At the same time, the Irish military recorded how the crew of the Russian vessel used at least three drones for surveillance.