How many Ukrainians were returned home thanks to exchanges with the Russian Federation — SBU data

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Security Service of Ukraine have been engaged in the return of servicemen and civilians from Russian captivity.

More than 3,000 people were returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity

On July 25, SBU spokesman Artem Dekhtyarenko said this during the presentation of the state project "I want to my own".

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the GUR and SBU have been engaged in exchanges. As of today, 54 exchanges have been carried out during which 3405 citizens managed to return home. We are working to get everyone back. It is important that we are working not only on the return of military personnel, but also civilians. Artem Dekhtyarenko Spokesman of the SBU

The new project of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the SBU "I want to" will be an additional opportunity to return Ukrainians from Russian captivity home.

The spokesman of the SBU noted that during the exchange from the Russian Federation, not only the occupiers are returned, but also the employees of the Russian special services who worked here undercover.

What is known about the new project "I want to my own"

The state project "I want to my own" is a joint effort of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Security Service of Ukraine.

It was created to encourage the Russian intelligence network operating on the territory of Ukraine to cooperate and voluntarily stop working for the enemy in exchange for special conditions.

Note that the effect of the project will also extend to the circle of collaborators who will anonymously provide information about the activities of enemy agents, supporters of the "Russian Peace" who are in the process of being recruited by the special services of the Russian Federation, Russian citizens who are legally or illegally in the territory of Ukraine and want to leave in the Russian Federation

As part of the implementation of the project, an official website will operate, on which information about the traitors of Ukraine will be made public by employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications and the SBU.