"I want to my own". DIU and SSU presented a joint project on identifying enemy agents in Ukraine

On July 25, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Security Service of Ukraine launched a joint state project - "I want to go".
Points of attention
- The "I want to own" project is aimed at identifying enemy agents of the Russian Federation in Ukraine and organizing their exchange.
- Information about collaborators will be made public on a special project website to encourage cooperation and voluntary termination of cooperation with enemies.
- The efforts of the Ukrainian special services are aimed at combating Russian intelligence activities and encouraging the Russians to put pressure on their own authorities to organize exchanges.
How the "I want to own" project will work
The goal of the project is to encourage the Russian intelligence network operating on the territory of Ukraine to cooperate and voluntarily stop working for the enemy in exchange for special conditions.
The action of the project will also extend to the circle of collaborators who will anonymously provide information about the activities of enemy agents, supporters of the "Russian Peace" who are in the process of being recruited by the special services of the Russian Federation, Russian citizens who are legally or illegally in the territory of Ukraine and want to leave for the Russian Federation.
As part of the implementation of the project, an official website will operate, on which information about the traitors of Ukraine will be made public by employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications and the SBU.
The mission of the "I want to my own" project is to organize the exchange of Ukrainian collaborators for Ukrainian prisoners of war, civilian hostages, kidnapped Ukrainian children, Russian political prisoners who were convicted for supporting Ukraine.
Also, the goal of the project is to encourage citizens of the Russian Federation who have family and friendly ties with the collaborators to put pressure on the Russian authorities to start exchanges.
How many Ukrainians managed to return home in exchange for collaborators of the Russian Federation
As SBU spokesman Artem Dekhtyarenko reported, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine, 54 exchanges have been carried out — 3,405 Ukrainians have been returned home.
During the exchange, not only the occupiers are also returned, but also employees of the Russian special services who worked undercover in Ukraine.
In total, since the start of the invasion, the SBU has opened more than 7,000 investigations against collaborators of the Russian Federation.
