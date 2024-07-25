"I want to my own". DIU and SSU presented a joint project on identifying enemy agents in Ukraine

On July 25, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Security Service of Ukraine launched a joint state project - "I want to go".

How the "I want to own" project will work

The goal of the project is to encourage the Russian intelligence network operating on the territory of Ukraine to cooperate and voluntarily stop working for the enemy in exchange for special conditions.

The action of the project will also extend to the circle of collaborators who will anonymously provide information about the activities of enemy agents, supporters of the "Russian Peace" who are in the process of being recruited by the special services of the Russian Federation, Russian citizens who are legally or illegally in the territory of Ukraine and want to leave for the Russian Federation.

As part of the implementation of the project, an official website will operate, on which information about the traitors of Ukraine will be made public by employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications and the SBU.

On the website, you can select a region and collaborators from different regions will be shown. Agents of the Russian Federation can be found by name and surname. The profile will show the plot of his case, a video interview of the collaborator, if available. There is also a separate item, consent to exchange. Ukraine gives such an option, in order to return our citizens who were captured by the occupiers. Andriy Yusov Representative of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

The narrative "Russians do not abandon their own" does not work. The Russian Federation refuses to recognize as prisoners of war its own agents who acted in Ukraine for their benefit, Ukrainian special services note. Share

The mission of the "I want to my own" project is to organize the exchange of Ukrainian collaborators for Ukrainian prisoners of war, civilian hostages, kidnapped Ukrainian children, Russian political prisoners who were convicted for supporting Ukraine.

Also, the goal of the project is to encourage citizens of the Russian Federation who have family and friendly ties with the collaborators to put pressure on the Russian authorities to start exchanges.

How many Ukrainians managed to return home in exchange for collaborators of the Russian Federation

As SBU spokesman Artem Dekhtyarenko reported, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine, 54 exchanges have been carried out — 3,405 Ukrainians have been returned home.

We are working to get everyone back. It is important that we are working not only on the return of military personnel, but also civilians. The "I want to my own" project is an additional opportunity for Ukrainians to return home, Dekhtyarenko noted. Share

During the exchange, not only the occupiers are also returned, but also employees of the Russian special services who worked undercover in Ukraine.

In total, since the start of the invasion, the SBU has opened more than 7,000 investigations against collaborators of the Russian Federation.