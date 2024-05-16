President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vetoed the bill adopted by Parliament on the right to dismiss from work in case of suspicion of collaborationism.
Why did Zelenskyy veto the bill on dismissal from work in case of suspicion of collaborations?
It is noted that the head of state vetoed the bill and added his proposals.
The bill with the presidential amendments has already been sent to the relevant parliamentary committee for consideration.
What is known about the bill on dismissal from work due to collaborationism
According to MP Taras Tarasenko, a member of the Parliamentary Committee on Social Policy and Veterans' Rights, bill No. 7731, adopted by the Verkhovna Rada, gives employers additional grounds for firing employees from critical infrastructure enterprises in case of suspicion of collaborationism.
For his part, MPy Oleksiy Goncharenko noted that due to cases of collaborationism at critical infrastructure enterprises, the bill proposed giving employers the right to terminate the contract with employees in the event of a corresponding court decision regarding the implementation of collaborative activities.
At the same time, this did not apply to cases when the accused was released from serving a sentence with a probationary period.
The bill also proposed introducing mandatory rules of conduct at enterprises, institutions, and organisations that are strategic to the economy and security of the state.
It concerned the fact that the employees had to provide information about their connections with natural persons whose permanent residence is located on the territory of the aggressor state or the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine.
