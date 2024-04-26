Ukraine's parliament adopts bill, giving right to employer to dismiss persons for working with Russia

The day before, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, in the second reading and in general, passed bill No. 7731 on additional grounds for terminating the employment contract by the employer.

What is discussed in bill No. 7731

The website of the Verkhovna Rada reports that bill No. 7731 protects critical infrastructure enterprises from the influence of persons working for Russia.

The bill makes it impossible for collaborators to work on:

enterprises/institutions/organisations of strategic importance for the economy and security of Ukraine

on critical infrastructure facilities, such as nuclear power plants.

Also, a bill introduced the concept of "rules of conduct at an enterprise, institution, organisation" into the current legislation as an additional component of internal labour regulations.

Relevant rules of conduct should contain provisions, in particular, about:

Provision by employees of information regarding their existing connections with natural persons whose permanent residence (residence, registration) is located in the territory of the Russian Federation or the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine;

The obligation of employees not to disclose information with limited access, mainly information constituting a state or commercial secret, as well as conditions for working with confidential information.

Establishing rules of conduct is mandatory at enterprises of strategic importance for the economy and security of the state and at facilities or operators of critical infrastructure.

When the employer can terminate the contract with the employee

According to the current legislation, the employer can terminate the contract with the employee, in particular, due to the entry into force of a court sentence of imprisonment or other punishment, which excludes the possibility of continuing work.

In its decision, the Verkhovna Rada added a clarification to this norm — termination is also possible under the condition of a verdict that led to "the loss of the employer's trust" in the employee.

The Council also gave employers the right to terminate an employment contract with a person if: