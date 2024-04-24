Ukraine's parliament adopts bill on increasing number of border guards to 75 thousand
Ukraine's parliament adopts bill on increasing number of border guards to 75 thousand

Source: Yaroslav Zheleznyak

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted a bill increasing the number of service members in the State Border Service of Ukraine by 15,000.

The number of border guards will be increased in Ukraine

The Verkhovna Rada voted in favour of government bill No. 11091 on increasing the number of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine by 15,000 service members.

MP of the "Golos" faction, Yaroslav Zheleznyak, reported that 327 parliamentarians supported the document.

Thus, the total number of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine will increase to 75,000 people, including up to 67,000 military personnel, within a year from the termination or cancellation of martial law on the territory of Ukraine.

What is known about a bill on increasing the number of border guards

The Cabinet of Ministers submitted the bill in March.

As stated by the permanent representative of the government in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk, it is connected with the urgent need to form and increase the combat reserves of the State Border Guard Service as part of the Defence Forces and to ensure the readiness of the State Border Guard Service in the post-war period to take control of the state border within its internationally recognised borders.

According to him, the increase is also related to the adequate response of the State Border Service's available forces and means to actual and potential threats to national security at the state border.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi announced plans to increase the number of border troops.

We will increase the number of border troops — both in view of the current tasks of protection against Russian aggression, and with a view to the long-term protection of the borders of our state after this war, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

