Ukraine's border guards post footage of Russian army positions destroyment in Kharkiv region with drones
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukraine's border guards post footage of Russian army positions destroyment in Kharkiv region with drones

State Border Service of Ukraine
Drones
Читати українською

Ukrainian border guards destroyed enemy positions in the Kharkiv region with the help of drones.

Ukrainian drones destroy enemy positions

Border guards of the Ukrainian Armed Forces liquidated the positions of the occupiers in the Kharkiv region.

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reports this on Apr.17.

In the Kharkiv region, the soldiers of the border guard discovered a masked Russian complex of remote demining and an electric transformer.

After that, the military struck the targets with the help of kamikaze drones.

What is known about the destruction of the Murom-P complex

The video shows the work of the "Steel Border" Offensive Guard fighters. Border aerial reconnaissance detected the Russian long-range visual surveillance complex "Murom-P" in the Kharkiv direction.

The soldiers attacked the enemy observation complex and destroyed it thanks to the drones.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Border guards destroyed the "Murom-P" complex in the Kharkiv direction
The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Border guards destroyed the "Murom-P" complex in the Kharkiv direction
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine's border guard service says 500 lorries blocked in queues at three border checkpoints with Poland
lorry
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
In Donetsk region border guards destroyed two enemy armored personnel carriers
The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
In Donetsk region border guards destroyed two enemy armored personnel carriers

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?