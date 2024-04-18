Ukraine's border guards post footage of Russian army positions destroyment in Kharkiv region with drones

Ukrainian border guards destroyed enemy positions in the Kharkiv region with the help of drones.
Ukrainian drones destroy enemy positions
Border guards of the Ukrainian Armed Forces liquidated the positions of the occupiers in the Kharkiv region.
The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reports this on Apr.17.
After that, the military struck the targets with the help of kamikaze drones.
What is known about the destruction of the Murom-P complex
The video shows the work of the "Steel Border" Offensive Guard fighters. Border aerial reconnaissance detected the Russian long-range visual surveillance complex "Murom-P" in the Kharkiv direction.
The soldiers attacked the enemy observation complex and destroyed it thanks to the drones.
