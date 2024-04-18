Ukraine's border guards post footage of Russian army positions destroyment in Kharkiv region with drones

Ukrainian border guards destroyed enemy positions in the Kharkiv region with the help of drones.

Ukrainian drones destroy enemy positions

Border guards of the Ukrainian Armed Forces liquidated the positions of the occupiers in the Kharkiv region.

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reports this on Apr.17.

In the Kharkiv region, the soldiers of the border guard discovered a masked Russian complex of remote demining and an electric transformer. Share

After that, the military struck the targets with the help of kamikaze drones.

What is known about the destruction of the Murom-P complex

The video shows the work of the "Steel Border" Offensive Guard fighters. Border aerial reconnaissance detected the Russian long-range visual surveillance complex "Murom-P" in the Kharkiv direction.