Ukraine's border guard service says 500 lorries blocked in queues at three border checkpoints with Poland

Currently, three directions remain blocked. About 500 trucks are waiting for them.
What is the situation on the border with Poland
As the spokesman of the State Border Service of Ukraine, Andriy Demchenko, said, among the blocked directions are:
"Yagodyn";
"Rava-Ruska";
"Ugryiniv".
Farmers do not let the trucks following from Ukraine to Poland in the directions "Yagodyn" and "Rava-Ruska" pass. There have been attempts to pass them through, but it has not been successful. In the past 24 hours, a zero indicator from Poland has been recorded in the above-mentioned directions.
In total, there are about 500 lorries in queues in three directions. In particular, there are queues on unblocked routes:
"Krakivets" — about 900 lorries;
"Shegyini" — about 800.
Blockade of the Polish border
In February, Polish farmers started protests across the country. They oppose the import of Ukrainian food, which they allege affects prices on the domestic market.
At the beginning of March, the farmers announced that the protests would continue until April 30.
However, a number of checkpoints on the border with Ukraine were recently unblocked. In particular, on March 21, the blockade of the "Zosyn-Ustylug" checkpoint ended. The movement of trucks to and from Ukraine has resumed.
At the end of March, Ukraine, Poland, and the European Union held negotiations on unblocking the border and finding common positions to resolve the crisis.
