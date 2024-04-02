Polish farmers again block one of checkpoints at Ukraine's border

Polish farmers again blocked the "Ugryniv" checkpoint

According to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine spokesperson, Colonel Andriy Demchenko, on April 2, Ukrainian border guards received information from their colleagues from Poland regarding the resumption of blocking for trucks of this checkpoint by Polish farmers from 09:00.

The passage of cargo vehicles will be carried out as follows: to the exit from Poland — three trucks for 6 hours and in the direction of Poland — one truck per day.

The passage of passenger vehicles and buses in both directions will be carried out according to the established procedure.

Thus, as of the morning of April 2, three directions are blocked for Ukrainian trucks: checkpoints "Ugryniv", "Yagodyn", and "Rava-Ruska".

What is known about the border blockade

In February, protests resumed on the Polish-Ukrainian border. Farmers block crossing points, and recently, they started dumping Ukrainian grain. Agrarians said they would continue their protests until the end of April.

However, a number of checkpoints on the border with Ukraine were recently unblocked. In particular, on March 21, the blockade of the "Zosyn-Ustylug" checkpoint ended. The movement of lorries to and from Ukraine has resumed.

Polish farmers previously refused to let trucks out of Ukraine at two checkpoints: "Yagodyn" and "Rava-Ruska".