Ukraine announces opening of new checkpoint at Romanian border

The Ukrainian Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution to open a new Ukrainian-Romanian checkpoint, Bila Tserkva (Zakarpattia region) — Sighetu Marmației.
A new checkpoint will be opened on the border with Romania
According to the Prime Minister, nine new border checkpoints will be created in the western direction, and 13 will be more modernised.
Romanian farmers block checkpoint at Ukraine's border
The blocking of traffic for cargo vehicles on the territory of Romania on the border with Ukraine also continues in the direction of two more checkpoints — "Siret - Porubne" and "Vikovu-de-Sus-Krasnoilsk".
On January 15, Romania's Ministry of Agriculture and farmers reached an agreement that met several of the protesters' demands, but protests continue.
At the same time, all blocked directions are unblocked toward the border with Poland.
On December 6, the direction of the Shegyni checkpoint was unblocked, and recently, the other three directions — Rava-Ruska, Krakowiec, and Jagodyn — were also unblocked.
