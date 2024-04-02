Ukraine announces opening of new checkpoint at Romanian border

The Ukrainian Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution to open a new Ukrainian-Romanian checkpoint, Bila Tserkva (Zakarpattia region) — Sighetu Marmației.

Today, Ukraine and Romania are building an extremely profitable partnership, and we aim to constantly deepen it. "We are passing a resolution that will allow the opening of a new Ukrainian-Romanian border crossing at Bila Tserkva — Sighetu Marmației," he said. Share

According to the Prime Minister, nine new border checkpoints will be created in the western direction, and 13 will be more modernised.

All this will provide greater opportunities for Ukrainian exports and speed up our sectoral integration into the European Union, Shmyhal added. Share

Romanian farmers block checkpoint at Ukraine's border

The blocking of traffic for cargo vehicles on the territory of Romania on the border with Ukraine also continues in the direction of two more checkpoints — "Siret - Porubne" and "Vikovu-de-Sus-Krasnoilsk".

On January 15, Romania's Ministry of Agriculture and farmers reached an agreement that met several of the protesters' demands, but protests continue.

At the same time, all blocked directions are unblocked toward the border with Poland.

On December 6, the direction of the Shegyni checkpoint was unblocked, and recently, the other three directions — Rava-Ruska, Krakowiec, and Jagodyn — were also unblocked.