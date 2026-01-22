How much will Trump pay Greenlanders to join the US — insider data

US President Donald Trump has said he has agreed to a "framework for a future deal" on control of Greenland. He is also said to be considering offering the island's residents money to join the United States.

Trump may pay Greenlanders $1 million each

Trump held talks with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. Then it became known about the abolition of US tariffs for a number of European countries and new plans for Greenland.

Namely, the Daily Mail writes that Trump is considering offering the residents of Greenland (population 57,000) $1 million each — £750,000 or €850,000 — if they vote to join the United States. Share

It should be noted that last night, NATO military officers discussed an agreement under which Denmark would cede "small areas of Greenland" territory to the United States, where it could build military bases.

According to The New York Times, officials compared the proposal to the UK's military bases in Cyprus, which are considered sovereign British territories.

Trump told reporters that this was the "longest-ever deal." When asked for how long, he replied:

Infinite. No time limit. This deal is forever. Donald Trump President of the United States

As is known, after the special operation in Venezuela, Trump began to declare that the United States really needs Greenland. The island, in his opinion, is surrounded by Chinese and Russian submarines, so Greenland is needed by America for national security purposes, the head of the White House claimed.