"That's Greenland". Trump complained to the Norwegian government about the rejection of the Nobel Peace Prize
Category
Politics
Publication date

"That's Greenland". Trump complained to the Norwegian government about the rejection of the Nobel Peace Prize

Trump
Читати українською
Source:  Bloomberg

US President Donald Trump, in a letter to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, linked his statements regarding Greenland to the alleged fact that he was not awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

Points of attention

  • Trump complained to the Norwegian government about the rejection of the Nobel Peace Prize, linking it to his statements regarding Greenland.
  • Trump's alleged encroachment on Greenland is seen as a strategic move for the United States.
  • The Nobel Peace Prize is awarded by the independent Nobel Committee in Oslo, not by national governments.

Trump encroaches on Greenland allegedly because of refusal to award him the Nobel Peace Prize

This was reported by Bloomberg, citing a letter from the American leader, which was obtained by the publication.

Given that your country (Norway — ed.) has decided not to award me the Nobel Peace Prize for stopping 8 wars and more, I no longer feel obligated to think exclusively about peace… although it will always remain a priority, I can now think about what is good and right for the United States of America.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

According to him, "the world will not be safe until we have complete and total control over Greenland."

Letter from Trump Store

The Nobel Peace Prize is not awarded by the Norwegian government. It is awarded by the independent Nobel Committee in Oslo.

"Regarding the Nobel Peace Prize, I have made it clear to Trump several times what is well known, namely that the prize is awarded by an independent Nobel Committee, not the Norwegian government," Støre said in a statement sent to Bloomberg.

The White House has not yet commented on this letter.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump calls for end to Ayatollah regime in Iran
Trump
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Threats will not affect us!". European leaders react to Trump's new tariffs
EU
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
It's time to eliminate the Russian threat from Greenland — Trump
Trump

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?