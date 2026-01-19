"That's Greenland". Trump complained to the Norwegian government about the rejection of the Nobel Peace Prize

US President Donald Trump, in a letter to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, linked his statements regarding Greenland to the alleged fact that he was not awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.
- Trump complained to the Norwegian government about the rejection of the Nobel Peace Prize, linking it to his statements regarding Greenland.
- Trump's alleged encroachment on Greenland is seen as a strategic move for the United States.
- The Nobel Peace Prize is awarded by the independent Nobel Committee in Oslo, not by national governments.
This was reported by Bloomberg, citing a letter from the American leader, which was obtained by the publication.
According to him, "the world will not be safe until we have complete and total control over Greenland."
The Nobel Peace Prize is not awarded by the Norwegian government. It is awarded by the independent Nobel Committee in Oslo.
"Regarding the Nobel Peace Prize, I have made it clear to Trump several times what is well known, namely that the prize is awarded by an independent Nobel Committee, not the Norwegian government," Støre said in a statement sent to Bloomberg.
The White House has not yet commented on this letter.
