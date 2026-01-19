"That's Greenland". Trump complained to the Norwegian government about the rejection of the Nobel Peace Prize

US President Donald Trump, in a letter to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, linked his statements regarding Greenland to the alleged fact that he was not awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

Trump encroaches on Greenland allegedly because of refusal to award him the Nobel Peace Prize

This was reported by Bloomberg, citing a letter from the American leader, which was obtained by the publication.

Given that your country (Norway — ed.) has decided not to award me the Nobel Peace Prize for stopping 8 wars and more, I no longer feel obligated to think exclusively about peace… although it will always remain a priority, I can now think about what is good and right for the United States of America. Donald Trump President of the United States

According to him, "the world will not be safe until we have complete and total control over Greenland."

Letter from Trump Store

The Nobel Peace Prize is not awarded by the Norwegian government. It is awarded by the independent Nobel Committee in Oslo.

"Regarding the Nobel Peace Prize, I have made it clear to Trump several times what is well known, namely that the prize is awarded by an independent Nobel Committee, not the Norwegian government," Støre said in a statement sent to Bloomberg.

The White House has not yet commented on this letter.