It's time to eliminate the Russian threat from Greenland — Trump
It's time to eliminate the Russian threat from Greenland — Trump

Trump
Source:  online.ua

US President Donald Trump once again stated that Denmark cannot protect Greenland from the threat from Russia.

  • US President Donald Trump is concerned about the Russian threat to Greenland and believes that Denmark is not capable of handling the situation.
  • NATO has long been urging Denmark to address the Russian threat in Greenland, but the issue remains unresolved.
  • Trump has hinted at plans to eliminate the Russian threat but has not provided specific details on how he intends to do so.

Trump allegedly intends to eliminate the Russian threat from Greenland

He wrote about this on his social network Truth Social.

NATO has been telling Denmark for 20 years that “you have to remove the Russian threat from Greenland.” Unfortunately, Denmark has been unable to do anything about it.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

Trump did not explain how Russia threatens territory protected by the North Atlantic Alliance, of which the United States is a member.

According to Trump, "the time is now, and it will be done."

Earlier, Republican Congressman in the US House of Representatives Michael McCaul said that a United States invasion of Greenland would lead to war with NATO and the liquidation of the Alliance.

