It's time to eliminate the Russian threat from Greenland — Trump

US President Donald Trump once again stated that Denmark cannot protect Greenland from the threat from Russia.
Points of attention
- US President Donald Trump is concerned about the Russian threat to Greenland and believes that Denmark is not capable of handling the situation.
- NATO has long been urging Denmark to address the Russian threat in Greenland, but the issue remains unresolved.
- Trump has hinted at plans to eliminate the Russian threat but has not provided specific details on how he intends to do so.
Trump allegedly intends to eliminate the Russian threat from Greenland
He wrote about this on his social network Truth Social.
Trump did not explain how Russia threatens territory protected by the North Atlantic Alliance, of which the United States is a member.
According to Trump, "the time is now, and it will be done."
Earlier, Republican Congressman in the US House of Representatives Michael McCaul said that a United States invasion of Greenland would lead to war with NATO and the liquidation of the Alliance.
