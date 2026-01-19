It's time to eliminate the Russian threat from Greenland — Trump

US President Donald Trump once again stated that Denmark cannot protect Greenland from the threat from Russia.

Trump allegedly intends to eliminate the Russian threat from Greenland

He wrote about this on his social network Truth Social.

NATO has been telling Denmark for 20 years that “you have to remove the Russian threat from Greenland.” Unfortunately, Denmark has been unable to do anything about it. Donald Trump President of the United States

Trump did not explain how Russia threatens territory protected by the North Atlantic Alliance, of which the United States is a member.

According to Trump, "the time is now, and it will be done."

Earlier, Republican Congressman in the US House of Representatives Michael McCaul said that a United States invasion of Greenland would lead to war with NATO and the liquidation of the Alliance.