Trump calls for end to Ayatollah regime in Iran
Trump calls for end to Ayatollah regime in Iran

Читати українською
Source:  Politico

US President Donald Trump has called for an end to the Iranian ayatollah regime amid a bloody crackdown on mass protests in the country, saying it is necessary to "find a new leader."

  • President Donald Trump calls for a new leader in Iran to end the Ayatollah regime amidst mass protests and brutal suppression.
  • The situation in Iran has escalated due to the regime's violent crackdown on protests, prompting Trump's stance on the need for regime change.
  • Trump's statements sparked a response from Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, shifting blame onto the US President for the unrest in Iran.

Trump says Iran needs to find a new leader

The US president has said Iran needs a new leader as the 37-year rule of the ayatollah regime has brought the country to the brink. However, the mass protests that have raged in Iran for the past 20 days appear to have subsided due to the regime's extreme brutality.

It is time to look for a new leader in Iran.

Donald Trump

Trump's statement came after a series of statements by Iran's de facto leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, were published on social media, in which he shifted responsibility for the thousands of protesters killed by the regime onto Trump.

We hold the US President responsible for the sacrifices, losses, and slander he has inflicted on the Iranian nation.

Trump then made statements in response. The US president said that Khamenei and his henchmen rely on repression and violence. Trump accused Khamenei of "totally destroying the country and using violence on a level that has never been seen before."

For a country to function, leadership must focus on properly governing its country, as I do with the United States, not on killing people by the thousands to maintain control... Leadership is about respect, not fear and death.

Moreover, Trump directly called the Iranian leader a "sick man." And Iran, the American president added, is "the worst place to live."

This man is a sick man who should run his country properly and stop killing people. His country is the worst place to live in the world because of bad leadership.

Додати до обраного
Додати до обраного
