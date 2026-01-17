US leader Donald Trump is rejecting media reports that Arab countries have convinced him to abandon military intervention in Iran, where large-scale protests have not subsided for several weeks.

Trump dramatically changed his decision on Iran

Anonymous sources told AFP recently that the authorities of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Oman had persuaded the White House chief of staff to abandon the attack on Iran.

Donald Trump, who was asked to comment on this information, categorically denied it.

Nobody convinced me. I convinced myself. Donald Trump President of the United States

What is important to understand is that not so long ago, Trump supported the Iranian population in the protests and declared that "help is on the way."

Journalists have received information that the head of the White House wanted any US military action in Iran to deal a "quick and decisive" blow to the authorities in Tehran, but his advisers could not guarantee that the regime would quickly fall after American intervention.

Moreover, Donald Trump publicly stated that he had been assured that executions and killings had allegedly stopped in protest-ridden Iran.