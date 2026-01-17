"I convinced myself." Trump explained his unexpected decision on Iran

US leader Donald Trump is rejecting media reports that Arab countries have convinced him to abandon military intervention in Iran, where large-scale protests have not subsided for several weeks.
Points of attention
- The White House aimed for a 'quick and decisive' outcome in Iran but faced uncertainty over the regime's stability post-intervention.
- Despite previous assurances, Trump now denies being influenced and asserts that he reached the conclusion on Iran independently.
Trump dramatically changed his decision on Iran
Anonymous sources told AFP recently that the authorities of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Oman had persuaded the White House chief of staff to abandon the attack on Iran.
Donald Trump, who was asked to comment on this information, categorically denied it.
What is important to understand is that not so long ago, Trump supported the Iranian population in the protests and declared that "help is on the way."
Journalists have received information that the head of the White House wanted any US military action in Iran to deal a "quick and decisive" blow to the authorities in Tehran, but his advisers could not guarantee that the regime would quickly fall after American intervention.
Moreover, Donald Trump publicly stated that he had been assured that executions and killings had allegedly stopped in protest-ridden Iran.
