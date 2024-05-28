Experts assess attack on Voronezh-M radar in Orsk as strategically important

The drone attack on the Voronezh-M radar station in Orsk, Russia, was a very difficult task. And the defeat of such enemy radars is of great importance.

How strategically important is the attack on the Voronezh-M radar in Orsk

This was said by a military expert, pilot-instructor, reserve colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Roman Svitan, noting that, knowing the features of these stations, our specialists inflicted damage.

The reserve colonel noted that as part of the drone attack on the Voronezh-M radar, 3 significant things happened at the same time. So, for the first time, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) drone covered a distance of 1,800 kilometers.

This is a very difficult task, said Svitan. Share

According to the military expert, the operators and engineers who prepared this machine are specialists of the highest level.

Secondly, he emphasised, the drone reached Orsk, that is, we are already reaching the Urals. And at a distance of up to 2,000 kilometers, the main military factories of Russia are located, which produce equipment, ammunition and train personnel.

What is special about the Voronezh-M radar

Svitan explained that "Voronezh-M" is a long-range over-the-horizon control station. There are 3 modifications of such radars: meter, decimeter, centimeter ranges. And the affected "Voronezh-M" works in the meter range, that is, a long range.

It "saw" up to 6,000 kilometers, the reserve colonel said. Share

He noted that this station allowed the Russians to see the ascending trajectories of our ballistic missiles and planes that took off. Therefore, it is very important for us to destroy these Russian stations before a large number of ATACMS missiles and F-16 fighters enter Ukraine.

According to him, the enemy has more than 10 such stations, they are scattered throughout the territory of Russia. The "Voronezh-M" radar has one problem — it "does not see" near itself, so several hundred kilometers are a dead zone.

Knowing the specifics of these stations, Svitan emphasised, our specialists caused damage. This is not yet the complete destruction of this radar, but we will probably hear about new strikes on it in the near future.

He added that such stations are also directly related to Russia's nuclear security. If this radar is destroyed, Russian air defence systems will not be able to intercept ballistic missiles that can carry, in particular, nuclear warheads.