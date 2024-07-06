According to military-political analyst Oleksandr Kovalenko, if Ukraine's European partners are interested in winning the criminal war unleashed by Russia, they should provide all necessary assistance without any delay.
Points of attention
- Delayed Western aid to Ukraine can lead to heavy losses at the front and jeopardize the chances of winning the war against Russian occupiers.
- Timely provision of assistance and cooperation with international partners are vital for the effective conduct of defense operations.
- Strengthening logistical and medical support for Ukrainian military is essential for reducing casualties and conducting hostilities effectively.
- Effective casualty evacuation and operational logistics play a key role in the successful management of military operations in conflict zones.
- Ignoring delays in aid hampers Ukraine's defense capabilities and can result in significant losses, emphasizing the importance of swift international support.
How delays in aid to Ukraine lead to losses and spoil the prospects for victory in the war
According to him, it is necessary to talk about some losses.
With what weapons are the Russian invaders destroying Chasiv Yar in Donetsk region
According to the spokesman of the 24th OMBr named after King Danylo Ivan Petrychak on the TV channel "Espresso", the occupying army continues to destroy Chasiv Yar with KAB aerial bombs, artillery and TOS systems.
According to him, all the time, logistics were working in the Ukrainian military and evacuation of the wounded was carried out.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-