According to military-political analyst Oleksandr Kovalenko, if Ukraine's European partners are interested in winning the criminal war unleashed by Russia, they should provide all necessary assistance without any delay.

How delays in aid to Ukraine lead to losses and spoil the prospects for victory in the war

It is not acceptable to talk about losses, and I think it is correct. But not in this case. I often point out enemy losses in my material, but that doesn't mean I don't know about our losses. And there are moments that simply cannot be ignored, - noted Kovalenko.

According to him, it is necessary to talk about some losses.

According to him, it is necessary to talk about some losses.

Speaking only of the enemy's losses, in the third year of the war, we abstract from our problems, the solution of which, in particular, lies in the hands of our sluggish international partners. And when we say that we need anti-aircraft defense, in response - you are doing quite well anyway, and you are teaching the statistics yourself. And at what cost are these statistics achieved, the analyst is convinced.

With what weapons are the Russian invaders destroying Chasiv Yar in Donetsk region

According to the spokesman of the 24th OMBr named after King Danylo Ivan Petrychak on the TV channel "Espresso", the occupying army continues to destroy Chasiv Yar with KAB aerial bombs, artillery and TOS systems.

According to the spokesman of the 24th OMBr named after King Danylo Ivan Petrychak on the TV channel "Espresso", the occupying army continues to destroy Chasiv Yar with KAB aerial bombs, artillery and TOS systems.

If we talk about the number of artillery fire from the enemy since the beginning of this operation, when the Defense Forces withdrew to the side of the canal, where our positions are arranged, then the number of fire has decreased, it has become quieter. However, this does not mean that the situation in Chasovoy Yar has become calmer. Shooting battles, artillery duels, counter-battery fighting are ongoing. The enemy continues to destroy the settlement. Russian anti-aircraft guns and barrel artillery regularly fly over Chasovoy Yar and deep into the city, and the most destructive are TOS systems, which fly in at night and actually destroy houses, - emphasizes the military man.

According to him, all the time, logistics were working in the Ukrainian military and evacuation of the wounded was carried out.