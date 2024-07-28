How the Russian Federation changed its tactics at sea with the arrival of a new commander — data from the Navy

With the arrival of a new commander of the Navy, Russia has changed its tactics in the Black and Azov seas. Instead of surface ships, the invaders are betting on submarines.
The Navy records changes in Russia's tactics at sea
The spokesman noted that now the tactics of the Russians in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov are reduced to the presence of only submarines, which are more difficult to find and destroy.
The spokesman added that there is one location left in the Azov-Black Sea region for the stay of Russian ships — the port of Novorossiysk. Ships leave this base rarely and only for short-term operations.
What is known about the withdrawal of the Black Sea Fleet from the Sea of Azov by the Russian army
Pletenchuk previously noted that the presence of Russian warships is currently not being recorded in the Sea of Azov.
The spokesman of the Armed Forces Navy added that the Armed Forces hit the last Russian ferry in the Sea of Azov.
According to him, three-quarters of the enemy's military logistics were placed on ferry transportation, since the occupiers stopped using the Crimean Bridge for this purpose.
Therefore, according to Pletenchuk, "Slavyanin" as an element of logistics was very important for the occupiers.
